(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    STEM in Sports camp a ‘home run’ at Quantico school

    STEM in Sports camp a ‘home run’ at Quantico school

    Photo By Barbara Hamby | During the seventh annual STEM camp at Quantico Middle/High School, students developed...... read more read more

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2017

    Story by Barbara Hamby 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.—A baseball throw. An obstacle course. Balloon brain drops.

    More than 50 Quantico middle and high school students experienced all this and more at the seventh annual STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camp held June 19-23, at Quantico Middle/High School.

    The theme of this year’s camp, “STEM in Sports,” involved teaching students about biomechanics, mechanical engineering and physical agility through projects emphasizing sports activities.

    “Our goal is to increase our students’ interest, confidence and knowledge of STEM,” said Michael A. Johnson, principal of Quantico Middle/High School. “Students get the chance to learn from teachers, faculty from [the College of] William and Mary, and engineers from Marine Corps Systems Command.”

    The STEM Education Alliance—a partnership between the Department of Defense, and William and Mary—hosts the annual camp, designed to create opportunities for STEM professionals to mentor in the classroom.

    “We understand that not every child will become an engineer,” said Mike Ferraro, engineering competency manager for MCSC and a camp organizer. “But, if we can get students to consider a STEM field, we open doors for more diversity. Having a smart, diverse workforce with expertise in these fields is vital to the mission of the Navy and Marine Corps.”

    During one activity, teams used balloons, filled with water, oatmeal, and red dye to simulate the brain, and had to develop a structure to protect the “balloon brains” from concussion.

    The activity culminated in a competition where students dropped their balloon brains from the ladder of a fire truck supplied by the Quantico Fire Department. Three balloon brains tied for honors, surviving drops up to 21 feet.

    The students also participated in a baseball throw, which measured speed; and timed runs through an obstacle course with and without a 10-pound backpack. The mentors measured the students’ reaction time, heart rate and strength, and the students used those results to predict which team would win a tug-o-war competition.

    “The Quantico STEM Camp is just the right balance of education and fun,” said Jeannette Evans-Morgis, chief engineer of the Marine Corps and deputy to the commander for Systems Engineering and Acquisition Logistics at MCSC. “This event is something both the students and mentors look forward to year after year. For MCSC, it’s all about planting a seed and growing the next generation of STEM professionals.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2017
    Date Posted: 08.03.2017 13:14
    Story ID: 243569
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM in Sports camp a ‘home run’ at Quantico school, by Barbara Hamby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    science
    engineering
    STEM
    technology
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    mathematics
    MCSC
    MARCORSYSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT