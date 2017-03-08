Officer receives medal for lifesaving measure

Courtesy Photo | Second Lt. Danielle Bauer receives an Army Commendation Medal from Col. Thomas Rogers,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Second Lt. Danielle Bauer receives an Army Commendation Medal from Col. Thomas Rogers, commandant, Army Logistics University, at a ceremony here Monday. Bauer was recognized for stopping to render lifesaving treatment to a severely injured motorcyclist on I-95 July 10. (Photo by Ray Kozakewicz) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (Aug. 3, 2017) -- Second Lt. Danielle Bauer is ready to take care of her battle buddies any place, any time. Her credo of dedication and personal service, however, does not appear to be limited to fellow Soldiers.



During the late afternoon of July 10, she provided immediate lifesaving emergency care to a traumatically injured motorcyclist on I-95.



For her selfless, “meritorious action,” Bauer received the Army Commendation Medal from Col. Thomas Rogers, commandant, Army Logistics University, Monday. The presentation was in front of her fellow students taking the Basic Officer Leader Class at ALU.



“She stood up to take care of somebody else,” said Rogers while lauding her valiant efforts before presenting the medal. “She didn’t have to. She could have driven by and let somebody else stop. ‘I’m not taking the risk for that,’ she could have said to herself. ‘I might get blamed for something.’ But she stepped up and did the right thing.”



He added, “It’s an honor for me to be here today with you. Stepping up, doing the right thing and integrity are what the Army is about.”



A number of 71st Transportation Battalion – the organization to which BOLC students are assigned – and ALU leaders also were present at the ceremony.



Recounting the rescue after the ceremony, Bauer said she had taken part in the Centennial Day Celebration activities that day and was driving north on the highway to her home at about 5:30 p.m.



“The motorcyclist was in front of me and suddenly crashed – flying head over heels – and he was lying in the road,” she said. “I immediately stopped my car at an angle to block the area from oncoming traffic. I was the first person on the scene and called 911 as I was getting out of my vehicle. I found him to be unconscious, unresponsive and bleeding all over.



“I tried to stabilize him the best I could and tried to stop the bleeding. I did a quick assessment and found him to be alive.”



Bauer continued, “It was touch-and-go for a while and he slowly regained consciousness, but he was going into shock. It was a struggle. I tried to get information from him. A sergeant from Fort Lee stopped and helped me.



She said paramedics arrived a short time later and she stabilized the victim’s head while they worked on him. He appeared to be in his late 60s, Bauer estimated.



“I tried to keep him occupied and awake.”



Bauer said she helped the paramedics put him on the special “board,” so he could be airlifted to the hospital. From the reports she has received, he is doing well.



The native of Nashua, N.H., said the award was a complete surprise. She learned about it several days earlier.



“I was shocked. I was just trying to do what anyone would do,” she noted.



Bauer has attended the leadership class for 10 weeks and will graduate Sept. 14. She then plans to attend an Aerial Delivery course here and has been assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.