USAFE Airmen support Romanian air show

The 159th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, consisting of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, Florida Air National Guard, and Louisiana Air National Guard Airmen, assisted the Romanian Armed Forces in an air show at Camp Turzii in Cluj County, Romania, July 29, 2017.



The 159th EFS is in Romania to conduct training as part of the European Theater Security Package, a rotational deployment meant to ensure commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to the enduring peace and stability in the region.



The unit is made up of Airmen from a variety of career fields to include pilots, maintainers, firefighters, security forces and fuel distributors.



Although the team was there primarily for the TSP, the show gave them an additional opportunity to face challenges and work together to ensure a safe and entertaining air show.



“There are many different moving pieces to make sure these events are successful from beginning to end,” said Tech Sgt. Matthew Broussard, 159th EFS senior fire official. “As fire crew, we communicate with others to make sure that we have vehicles pre-positioned, our fire lanes open and everyone on the same page of our fire-safety plan. That way, with factors such as overcrowding, we are not affected.”



During the air show, the unit had the opportunity to showcase the U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle to approximately 10,000 individuals in attendance, said Adela Muresan, a Romanian public affairs NCO.



“I think it’s important to showcase U.S. military capability,” said TSgt.

Tim Peters, 159th EFS fuels manager.” It gives the Romanian military and civilians a reassurance that this is what we’re capable of, this is what we bring to the table and that we’re on their side.”



Audience members were able to watch as two F-15s flew together with approximately eight Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21s.



“They don’t get to see these aircrafts every day,” said 1st Lt. Zach Bruhn, 159th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Base Operating Support Integrator officer in charge. “I think for them to see the combined flyover is a great display of our capabilities and interoperability with the Romanians.”



Along with the F-15s and Mig-21s, the air show featured Romanian air force F-16 Fighting Falcons, IAR-330 Puma helicopters, AR 99 Hawk trainer jets and a variety of weapons and vehicles from the Romanian Land Forces.



“My friend and I really enjoyed the air show,” said Nicolaie Copandean, Romanian air show attendee. “We were happy to see the joint military demonstrations between the U.S. and Romanian aircraft. I think this really helps build a strong relationship with the two militaries and countries.”

