(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Greenville native supports major MING exercise Northern Strike 17

    Greenville, MI Soldier supports NS 17

    Photo By Sgt. Seth LaCount | Sgt. Joshua Juarez, a motor transport operator with the 1460th Transportation Company,...... read more read more

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2017

    Story by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    “I’ve never had the opportunity to train in a big, scenic environment like this. It’s pretty awesome being able to meet soldiers from other branches and countries,” said Juarez.

    Juarez is 24 years years old and a Greenville High School graduate where he was a three sport athlete. He still lives there today with his wife and daughter. He’s a motor transport operator with the 1460th Transportation Company, 246th Battalion based in Midland, Michigan and is one of 12 personnel responsible for supplying units participating in Northern Strike 17 with ammunition, gear, and water.

    On a typical day of training, Juarez and his crew use four Palletized Load Systems (PLS) and two Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV) that are capable of bringing enough supplies for hundreds of servicemembers at a time across multiple ranges. With over 5,000 troops on ground, the workload is heavy.

    “There’s been a constant rotation of water and we haven’t run out since we’ve been here,” said Cpl. Le Garrich, a Marine with Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion. “Our guys use around 200 gallons a day, so they’ve done a great job.”

    Juarez began his driver training at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He has participated in other exercises around the country, including Golden Coyote in South Dakota which is similar to Northern Strike: a large scale, multinational combat exercise that benefits the National Guard and local communities.

    “I’ve really enjoyed Transportation,” said Juarez. “Northern Strike is a good learning opportunity and provides much better training on convoy operations than we typically have.”

    Future plans for Juarez include going active duty Army within the next few years to provide the best medical care and benefits he can for his family. When asked how he feels about his career in the Michigan National Guard, Juarez responded: “Right now there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2017
    Date Posted: 08.03.2017 10:02
    Story ID: 243530
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, MI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greenville native supports major MING exercise Northern Strike 17, by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Small Arms
    Transportation
    Annual Training
    Combined Arms
    Arizona National Guard
    Live Fire Exercise
    PLS
    LMTV
    Arizona
    US Army
    Readiness
    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Always Ready
    Northern Strike
    Northern Strike 17
    MI National Guard
    NS17
    1460th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT