Greenville native supports major MING exercise Northern Strike 17

“I’ve never had the opportunity to train in a big, scenic environment like this. It’s pretty awesome being able to meet soldiers from other branches and countries,” said Juarez.



Juarez is 24 years years old and a Greenville High School graduate where he was a three sport athlete. He still lives there today with his wife and daughter. He’s a motor transport operator with the 1460th Transportation Company, 246th Battalion based in Midland, Michigan and is one of 12 personnel responsible for supplying units participating in Northern Strike 17 with ammunition, gear, and water.



On a typical day of training, Juarez and his crew use four Palletized Load Systems (PLS) and two Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV) that are capable of bringing enough supplies for hundreds of servicemembers at a time across multiple ranges. With over 5,000 troops on ground, the workload is heavy.



“There’s been a constant rotation of water and we haven’t run out since we’ve been here,” said Cpl. Le Garrich, a Marine with Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion. “Our guys use around 200 gallons a day, so they’ve done a great job.”



Juarez began his driver training at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He has participated in other exercises around the country, including Golden Coyote in South Dakota which is similar to Northern Strike: a large scale, multinational combat exercise that benefits the National Guard and local communities.



“I’ve really enjoyed Transportation,” said Juarez. “Northern Strike is a good learning opportunity and provides much better training on convoy operations than we typically have.”



Future plans for Juarez include going active duty Army within the next few years to provide the best medical care and benefits he can for his family. When asked how he feels about his career in the Michigan National Guard, Juarez responded: “Right now there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2017 Date Posted: 08.03.2017 10:02 Story ID: 243530 Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Hometown: GREENVILLE, MI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Greenville native supports major MING exercise Northern Strike 17, by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.