Joint relationships: USCENTCOM senior enlisted leader visits 380th AEW Airmen

Command Sgt. Maj. William F. Thetford, U.S. Central Command senior enlisted leader, visited the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 26, 2017.



During his visit, Airmen from around the installation explained their role in delivering the five core missions of the Air Force and the role of airpower in Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.



While meeting with Airmen, Thetford brought levity into the visit by asking for their best “So there I was … ” story, recounting their most interesting deployed experiences, while sharing a few of his own.

