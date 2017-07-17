New CEC Officers Complete Leadership Course

Courtesy Photo | 170717-N-GF511-001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 17, 2017) Students attend the Civil...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170717-N-GF511-001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 17, 2017) Students attend the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) Basic Course at the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School. All new CEC officers attend the 15-week-long school to prepare for their first billet in either facilities management or the naval construction force. (U.S. Navy photo by Amber Vaglica/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Public Affairs



PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Thirty-six new junior officers completed the first week of the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) Basic Course at the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) July 21.



The Navy Division Officer Leadership Course (DIVOLC) is the initial module of the 15-week-long school that all new CEC officers attend to prepare for their first billet in either facilities management or the naval construction force.



Aligned with the chief of naval operations’ Navy Leader Development Framework initiative, DIVOLC provides tools to help naval officers become effective division officers.



“DIVOLC gives the brand new officers a baseline from which they build their entire military career,” said Lt. Andrew Stitt, CECOS’ new command adjutant who organizes and develops the basic class. “They focus on basic leadership tenants, such as character, integrity, time management and delegation.”



Students compared personal values with Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment. They explored practicing sound judgment and discussed regulation and policy enforcement, while also examining the parallels between the fleet’s typical division and a platoon or company within a construction battalion. They also learned the importance of building and maintaining an effective work climate while providing positive oversight and management of Sailors and resources.



“What I took from DIVOLC is that you’re a naval officer first and an engineer second,” said Ensign Rifat Rahman, a student in Basic Class 263. “You take care of the people first and foremost. As a leader, you should have integrity, kindness and be honorable.”



The next phases of training for the CEC Basic Course include Defense Acquisition University contracting courses and modules in professional development; construction technology; construction safety; expeditionary construction and combat operations; and public works.



Throughout their training, students are also introduced to the social customs, traditions and heritage of the military community through participation in social events. So far, Basic Class 263 visited the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum at Naval Base Ventura County, where they were able to explore the history of the CEC community and naval construction force.



“It’s extremely rewarding to see students arrive with so much energy and leave with that same enthusiasm to join our community, empowered with the mentorship, knowledge and qualifications to be successful,” said Lt. Mathew Ward, who is wrapping up his tour as CECOS command adjutant.



CECOS provides Seabees, civil engineer corps (CEC) officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge and education to enhance lifelong learning and to provide quality support to the fleet.



For more information about CECOS, visit www.netc.navy.mil/centers/csfe/cecos or follow CECOS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CivilEngineerCorpsOfficersSchool/