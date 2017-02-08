Materiel Management: Circulating supplies, excellence

Hundreds of Airmen from multiple sections work together to keep the mission moving. Similar to their counterparts, the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management flight works hard 24/7 to pump out essential components to keep the Combat Airlift mission going.

The 19th LRS materiel management flight, often referred to as supply, manages and distributes Air Force assets to various units - such as aircraft parts to maintenance - and deployment gear for tasked individuals.

“We’re one of the top five materiel management shops in Air Mobility Command,” said Master Sgt. Clarissa Piedra, 19th LRS asset management section chief. “We have seven dedicated sections that are responsible for demand processing and mission support, ensuring that we have appropriate stock levels and equipment available to meet the base’s needs.”

The materiel management flight is staffed by more than 75 personnel who make up their multiple components: central storage, customer support, equipment accountability, inventory and inspection, and the flight service center.

Central Storage

• Stocks, stores and issues 522,000 assets worth approximately $55 million.

• Maintain 18 readiness kits known as Mobility Readiness Spares Packages.

Customer Support

• Monitors 50,000 supply transactions monthly and manages 201 organization accounts across the 19th and the 314th Airlift Wings.

• The equipment accountability element, a part of customer support, oversees 95 equipment accounts, valued at approximately $450 million, and manages equipment assets deployed worldwide.

Inventory and Inspection

• Performs annual hands-on counting of more than 522,000 assets worth more than $55 million.

Individual Protective Equipment

• Manages individual protective equipment and other items for deployment to 41 base-level units including approximately 3,000 weapons in their own armory.

• Provides storage for 65,000 assets worth approximately $9 million.

Flight Service Center

• Coordinates the turn-of all equipment, consumable and due-in from maintenance items and supports turn-in, movement and accountability of reparable assets.

• Processes 2,500 unserviceable and serviceable items quarterly valued at approximately $46 million.



Despite their many sections and various objectives, the components of materiel management work cohesively together to get the job done.

“It’s incredibly crucial that we work together, especially with mission capability assets,” said Tech. Sgt. Melinda Forston, 19th LRS equipment accountability NCO in charge. “Everybody has a role and we all have to work together and communicate to make that happen.”

Whether they’re storing a propeller, distributing gas masks, or managing an equipment account, the Airmen in the materiel management flight keeps the Combat Airlift mission alive and well. As they continue to circulate supplies to units around Little Rock Air Force Base, they remind Airmen that ‘you can’t fly without supply.’

