Smoothing the ride aboard MCLBB

Photo By Keith Hayes | Crews work to mill and overlay the parking lot in front of building 204, Public...... read more read more Photo By Keith Hayes | Crews work to mill and overlay the parking lot in front of building 204, Public Affairs Office aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., July 19. One to two inches of asphalt are removed, tar is put down then fresh asphalt is placed over the top. Some areas will only have cracks in the surface patched with a rubberized material then a slurry of tar, sand and oil is placed over the top. see less | View Image Page

A project to upgrade the roads and parking lots on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., and its Yermo Annex is in full swing.



Troy Hintz is the engineering technician with the Installation and Logistics Department in charge of the street and parking lot improvement project currently underway aboard base.



He said Headquarters Marine Corps commissioned a survey a few years back of all roads and parking lots on all Marine Corps installations. The construction phase for MCLBB began June 8.



“Ninety percent of our roads are being affected in some way, shape, or form, on both the Nebo and Yermo sides,” Hintz explained.



“Seventy percent of the roads and parking lots are in good shape structurally but have some cracks in them,” he said. “The cracks are being filled with a rubberized product to keep water from getting underneath the asphalt and washing the roadbed away. That causes potholes which get bigger over time.”



Crews will then go back and coat the pavement with a slurry of tar, sand, and oil.



“The slurry revitalizes the asphalt by penetrating it, smoothing out bumps, and protecting it from the effects of sun and rain,” Hintz said.



About 30 percent of the roads and lots will need to be milled and overlaid. “Crews grind off the top one or two inches of the asphalt and coat the milled area with tar, which is then covered with fresh asphalt,” he said.



The areas that have been milled and overlaid need 24 to 48 hours to cure before they can be used for parking.



“Unless there are signs posted prohibiting parking, the lots can be used by employees after the asphalt cures,” Hintz said. “To get the best use of the money the government is putting out, crews are first milling and overlaying or crack sealing and slurrying all of the parking lots at once before going back and striping in the parking places, and the striping will happen in about a month.



“Each area will be notified three days in advance of the striping, so employees will know not to park in them on those days,” Hintz said. Unless a one-way street has to be repaired, employees will not have any significant detours to deal with.



“We are not landlocking any buildings and we are not completely closing any roads,” he said. “Everything will be worked in phases. We may close one lane, but we will leave options for getting vehicles through those areas. We will also have traffic control on scene to help direct motorists.”



Weekly emails will be issued describing the general areas being worked on rather than a specific schedule of events.



“The schedule is a living, moving thing that changes daily,” Hintz said. “We work closely with the contractor to get a three-week work-ahead schedule, but the closer we get to specific dates, the higher the possibility is of that date changing.”



Major Stacey Colón, director, Installation and Logistics Department, MCLBB; said this road improvement project is just one way her department is continuously working to maintain the infrastructure of the base.



“This is the largest pavement repair project that has ever been conducted at Barstow,” Colón continued. “We know the closures and detours are an inconvenience, but I think employees and residents will enjoy the results of this base-wide improvement project, and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work to improve the installation's roads and parking lots.”



Hintz added the nearly $3,000,000 project to repair, revitalize or replace asphalt aboard the base is expected to be completed before Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day.