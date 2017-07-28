Knocking on the enemy’s door: 2nd CEB conducts urban mobility training

Marines from 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conducted urban mobility training in preparation for an upcoming deployment at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 28, 2017.



The combat engineer Marines of 2nd CEB utilized M500 shotguns and various types of explosive charges varying in purpose and explosive power.



“It is very important for Marines to know what charges to use on a surface and to know how far or how close they have to be,” said Sgt. Luis Holguin, the platoon guide with 1st Platoon, Bravo Co.



To begin the exercise, the instructors split the Marines into teams and each team took turns receiving guidelines regarding proper handling, loading and shooting with the M500 shotgun, which is used for ballistic breaching. The teams waiting their turn to receive instructions began to prepare explosive charges to be utilized throughout the exercise.



“This training allows the Marines to communicate and work with each other and experience something not a lot of Marines experience, being just a few feet away from an explosion and then making that entry,” said Holguin. “It builds up that camaraderie with each other… It gives them that pride of being a combat engineer.”



After the Marines completed the M500 shotgun exercises, they began breaching and entering with their teams utilizing multiple types of explosives while they were evaluated and corrected by instructors.



“You don’t want to go into a situation you are not confident with, especially in really tight quarters,” said Lance Cpl. Kyle Hanna a team leader for third squad, 1st platoon, 2nd CEB. “You want to have a lot of courage coming in because you don’t know what’s behind the door. “



By performing the breach exercises, Marines improve their confidence and proficiency handling explosive charges.

