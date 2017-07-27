Summer reading has its rewards at MCLB Barstow

Photo By Keith Hayes | Colonel Sekou Karega, commanding officer, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.;...... read more read more Photo By Keith Hayes | Colonel Sekou Karega, commanding officer, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.; is joined by 1st Sgt. Neil Roselli, Headquarteers Battalion first sergeant, MCLBB, and the staff of the base library and Marine Corps Community Services from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; as they gather for a group photo with the children who participated in the Summer Reading Program aboard the two bases, July 17. The 2,700 children who took part in the Summer Reading Program racked up a total of more than 648,000 minutes of reading. see less | View Image Page

The results are impressive from a program at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow to encourage students and adults to read more during the summer.



Fifty adults and children gathered at McTureous Hall aboard MCLBB July 17 for the End of Summer Reading Program Ice Cream Party to recognize all of the readers who had kept their minds sharp and their reading skills honed during summer vacation.



“We had 2,737 readers from MCLBB and Camp Pendleton combined participate in the Summer Reading Program this year,” said Jamie Collins, the child services librarian for Camp Pendleton. She organized the reading program for both bases.



“MCLB Barstow had 58 participants read a total of 13,939 minutes,” Collins said.



She explained the program is not just intended to pry people out from behind their TVs and video games and read more, but also to help the children when they go back to school in the fall by lessening the effects of “summer slide.”



“Teachers have to spend on average six to eight weeks at the beginning of the school year re-teaching the students about what they learned in the previous grade,” Collins said. “That’s called the ‘summer slide’ effect.”



“It’s caused by kids not reading during the summer so, they forget what they learned during the school year,” explained Leanne Voss, the adult services librarian for Camp Pendleton who also helped administer the reading program. “The children are outside playing and not thinking about school and the program is a way to keep them sharp by having them exercise their minds during the summer.”



”They don’t get as much practice reading as they do during the school year and this Summer Reading Program gives them an incentive to keep those skills up,” Collins said.

“For every 100 minutes of reading they log they can claim a prize which they can either collect immediately or wait until the end of the program and get all the prizes at once,” she said.



“For adults, they get a prize for every 600 minutes they read. They could read anything they wanted to include audio books and magazines. It’s all literacy as far as we’re concerned.”



“Students between Kindergarten and third grade who don’t enter a summer reading program end up approximately two to three grade levels behind in reading skills compared to those who do participate in reading,” she said.



“I learned things from reading and I think this reading will help me in school,” said 9-year-old Blake Stevens, one of the children participating in the program. He was attending the party with his two younger sisters and his mother Amanda Stevens, whose active-duty husband works at the U.S. Army Airfield in Daggett.



“I like reading because it has pictures and they show you how things work. It’s fun, too,” agreed 6-year-old Kaisley Stevens.



As part of the celebration at the End of the Summer Reading Program Ice Cream Party, Col. Sekou Karega, commanding officer, MCLB Barstow, presented each of the participants from the base with a medal, which he placed around their necks on a red, white, and blue ribbon.



“You’ll all be getting a lot of these medals if you keep up your reading,” Karega said.



“Other Marine Corps reading programs won’t end until August, so we don’t know what their total minutes read are yet, but with a combined total of 648,479 minutes read between MCLB Barstow and 29 Palms we are anticipating being the top readers this year as well,” Collins concluded.