U.S. Government returns land to Okinawa

Photo By Lance Cpl. Tayler Schwamb

Local and military officials along with members of the Government of Japan gathered Aug. 1 to commemorate the return of land at Laguna Garden Hotel in Ginowan City.

Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is located in the center of Ginowan City, occupying about 25 percent of the city area, according to Atsushi Sakima, the mayor of Ginowan City.

In March 1996, the Joint Committee approved the return of land on the east side of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma for construction of a highway which will benefit the local community by reducing traffic on the southeast side of Futnema.

Afterwards, the GoJ began construction on Dec. 10, 2015, and finished July 10, 2017. On July 19 2017, the paperwork was officially signed and the land was returned to the GoJ.

“This is a result from the strenuous efforts by the GoJ and USG for responding to the requests from the locals, as well as cooperation and efforts by the guests in attendance today,” said Sakima.

The purpose of this is to strategically realign, consolidate, and reduce U.S. facilities and adjust operational procedures on Okinawa.

“It provides Ginowan City the opportunity to improve the daily lives of their residents,” said Brig. Gen. Paul J. Rock, Jr., the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific.

The U.S. government returned 10.56 acres to Ginowan City.

“Okinawa is a very special place,” said Rock. “It is a place we call home. Today’s land return accomplishes both of those ends; it enhances the trust and confidence of people from both of our nations who have cultivated our relationship over many years of close cooperation.”