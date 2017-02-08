Stethem reported a man overboard at about 9 a.m. local. Multiple searches were conducted inside the ship, but were unable to locate the Sailor.



USS Stethem, USNS Amelia Earhart, USNS Vice Admiral K. R. Wheeler and a U.S. Navy P-3 aircraft are assisting in the search.



In addition, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force ships JS Izumo and JS Sazanami are searching the area along with helicopters from Izumo.



The Joint Personnel Recovery Center Hawaii is also assisting with this search.



The Sailor’s name is being withheld while the search is ongoing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2017 Date Posted: 08.01.2017 18:50 Story ID: 243363 Location: AT SEA Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Search underway for missing USS Stethem Sailor, by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.