    Search underway for missing USS Stethem Sailor

    AT SEA

    08.02.2017

    Story by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs   

    Stethem reported a man overboard at about 9 a.m. local. Multiple searches were conducted inside the ship, but were unable to locate the Sailor.

    USS Stethem, USNS Amelia Earhart, USNS Vice Admiral K. R. Wheeler and a U.S. Navy P-3 aircraft are assisting in the search.

    In addition, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force ships JS Izumo and JS Sazanami are searching the area along with helicopters from Izumo.

    The Joint Personnel Recovery Center Hawaii is also assisting with this search.

    The Sailor’s name is being withheld while the search is ongoing.

    7th Fleet
    Overboard
    JMSDF
    Navy
    USS Stethem

