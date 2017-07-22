Warren Airmen invest in community event

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano | Maj. Gen. Anthony Cotton, 20th Air Force commander, speaks with Airmen before the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano | Maj. Gen. Anthony Cotton, 20th Air Force commander, speaks with Airmen before the Cheyenne Frontier Days opening grand parade in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 22, 2017. Air Force leadership is invited to march in the parade to show their support to the community. This year marks the 150th anniversary of F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the city of Cheyenne. The two communities came together to celebrate during the 121st CFD rodeo and festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano) see less | View Image Page

The 121st grand parade marked the official start of Cheyenne Frontier Days here in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 22, 2017. U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander served as the grand marshal for the parade and opening ceremonies of CFD.



During the grand parade more than 150 Airmen are corralled into the formation to march down Capitol Avenue for the community to witness the men and women that serve this country.



“In the ten plus years I have been stationed at Warren, every single time we come out here to support this parade the amount of backing the community provides is outstanding,” said Master Sgt. Ricardo Borecki, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron first sergeant. “As we march down the streets, the spectators will start to stand up and salute the formation as we walk by.”



“It’s really good seeing the Airmen march in the parade,” said Roger Foster, local Wyoming resident. “It’s important to see them; everybody needs to know that there are people serving their country, protecting them and watching over our freedom.”



Senior leaders from the base and military also participated in the day’s festivities hoping to show their appreciation for Cheyenne’s trust and partnership.



"I just hope to be able to thank Cheyenne, thank the leadership of this state and city, everything that Wyoming does for us and then have fun," said Hyten. "It's amazing how our communities can support each other. A community and base that works together is just a healthy family."



Along with providing hundreds of Airmen for the parade, Airmen are spread out among multiple events during CFD. The base open house, Fort D.A. Russell Days happens the first weekend that CFD kicks off.



Airmen from across the 90th Missile Wing contribute significantly every year to the two-week event with countless volunteer hours. Even using their Air Force knowledge and skills to help set up the CFD grounds.



“It’s pretty much skeleton crews throughout the base,” Borecki said. “A lot of Airmen go out to CFD to volunteer and support the community, in turn, the community supports the base as well.”



Multiple units and private organizations on base provide numerous volunteers; from the 90th Security Forces Group providing extra security, directing traffic, to the 90th Mission Support Group’s civil engineer squadron helping to construct booths. Every unit on base is instrumental to the success of CFD.



Borecki added that throughout CFD, volunteers help sell food, beverages, tickets, provide security and even trash detail and that the majority of those working CFD are volunteers from the base.



This year marks the 150th anniversary of both the base and Cheyenne and brings the communities together to celebrate these grand events.



“The parade was great, and the Airmen looked amazing,” said Col. Stacy Huser, 90th MW commander. “They looked proud and were overall a solid formation, it was a fantastic representation of our Air Force. It’s a strong partnership between the base and the community, we began together 150 years ago, and it’s still being seen today when we work together to pull off events like the parade and CFD.”