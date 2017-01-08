Exercise Northern Strike Earns JNTC Accreditation

The summer exercise in northern Michigan is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored training event that unites U.S. military branches from multiple states with coalition countries from around the world to rehearse an assortment of engagement scenarios. It is intended to build troop readiness and to achieve and sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration with synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive action environment.



“JNTC accreditation is evidence that Northern Strike provides a relevant, and realistic joint training environment,” said Master Sgt. Keenon Wallace, Michigan Army National Guard Joint Certification and Accreditation Manager. “As Soldiers, we know the statement ‘train as you fight’ and we fight as a Joint Service. The first time we work, train, and plan with other services should not be when we go to war.”



“With JNTC accreditation, Exercise Northern Strike is certified to support Defense Department strategic training goals. Northern Strike has the ability to conduct joint force development, enhance joint training and education, and capture joint lessons learned,” said Michigan Air National Guard Lt. Col. Matthew Trumble, Northern Strike Program Manager. “Northern Strike is one of only 43 programs worldwide to be included in the JNTC Accredited Portfolio — and it is the only National Guard-managed program to coordinate and maneuver both ground and air assets.”



Northern Strike was developed in 2011 as an Air National Guard exercise involving Michigan fires and maneuver units and a few other contributors. The first year approximately 500 participants engaged. Today, after six exercise cycles, Northern Strike has grown exponentially. In 2016, approximately 5,000 Army, Air Force, Marine, and Special Forces service members from 20 states and three coalition countries combined to rehearse air, ground and water operations and the trend is continuing in 2017 with about 5,500 participants from multiple U.S. military branches representing 13 states and six coalition countries.



A unique feature of the 2017 Northern Strike iteration is the gathering of more than 30 Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) from around the globe. JTACs use specialized equipment to direct the action of combat aircraft engaged in close air support and other offensive air operations from a forward position. They are also called Forward Air Controllers (FACs) and are usually complimented by Joint Fires Observers (JFOs) who assist with tracking and location identification. Sometimes JTACs direct defensive air engagement for rescue evacuations.



“What it boils down to is this: Michigan offers more and better training options for military units than virtually anywhere else in the world,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “It is an honor to host freedom defenders from every branch of service and to exchange best practice experiences with our global allies.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2017 Date Posted: 08.01.2017 20:20 Story ID: 243328 Location: GRAYLING, MN, US Hometown: ALPENA, MI, US Hometown: GRAYLING, MI, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Northern Strike Earns JNTC Accreditation, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.