Antiterrorism Awareness Month kicks off

FORT STEWART, Ga. – This August marks the eighth annual Antiterrorism Awareness Month and Fort Stewart is reminding its occupants and local community to be alert and report any suspicious activity.



The purpose of Antiterrorism Awareness Month is to educate the Army and civilian communities on the threat of violent extremism and provide information on how to prevent acts of terrorism.



“The importance of antiterrorism awareness lies in understanding past threats, recognizing current threats and mitigating force protection vulnerabilities by any measure,” said 1st Lt. Samuel Oquendo, area security force protection operations officer in the 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division.



There are four components vital to antiterrorism awareness: recognizing and reporting unusual activity; staying up-to-date on annual training; fighting the insider threat and being aware of the potential dangers on social media.



These components make up the iWATCH program – “if you see something, say something” – and the iSALUTE program for counterintelligence reporting.



Army Family Members and the local community outside the gates play large roles in deterring enemy threats. To remain steps ahead of the threat, members in both communities need to educate themselves on antiterrorism, said Steve Bills, senior antiterrorism and force protection program officer for the garrison commander at Fort Stewart.



“Antiterrorism starts with the Soldier,” Bills said. "The Soldier instructs their Family Members on how to maintain antiterrorism awareness, and we capitalize on that through training like the Antiterrorism Officer course conducted by a mobile training team from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.”



The training received from the MTT certifies unit officers and non-commissioned officers to develop antiterrorism plans and training needed to maintain readiness. The certified personnel work together with the Division Provost Marshall in developing the training, reporting suspicious activity and creating effective antiterrorism measures, said Lt. Col. Martin Schmidt 3rd Infantry Division Provost Marshall.



“As we prepare to kick off the annual Antiterrorism Awareness campaign in conjunction with upcoming deployments, it is a great time to re-evaluate personal protective measures and reinforce good operational security,” Schmidt said. Protect the information you know and you will protect the people you love.”



Being aware of the terrorist threat and understanding what can be done in the fight against terrorism are the cornerstones of the Army’s defense, said Bills.



To report any suspicious activity on the installation, contact your local law enforcement agency and security personnel at 866-586-3116.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2017 Date Posted: 08.01.2017 14:50 Story ID: 243321 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antiterrorism Awareness Month kicks off, by SGT Arjenis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.