Welcome to the Wing - 2nd Lt. Eduardo Gonzalez

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Eduardo Gonzalez, 156th Logistic Readiness officer, was welcomed to the 156th Airlift Wing after completing his Air Force Officer Training School and Logistic Officer Course at Muñiz Air National Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug.1. Gonzalez first enlisted in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard on 2011 as an Air Transportation Specialist with the 156th Aerial Port Flight. Gonzalez completed the U.S. Air Force officer commissioning program held at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. and became a Logistic Readiness Officer upon completing his training in Sheppard Air Force Base, TX. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Claudia Villasenor/Released)

Gonzalez first enlisted in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard on 2011 as an Air Transportation Specialist with the 156th Aerial Port Flight. After earning his bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 2015, Gonzalez applied for an officer position with the PRANG. Due to an unexpected deployment shortfall, Gonzalez deployed in 2015 as an enlisted Air Transportation Specialist to Kuwait.

During his seven-month deployment, Gonzalez suffered a shoulder and knee injury while off-loading equipment from an aircraft. For two years, Gonzalez underwent surgery and physical therapy to regain his medical status to become a PRANG line officer. On Mar. 24, 2017, Gonzalez completed the Air Force officer-commissioning program held at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. and became a Logistic Readiness Officer upon completing his training in Sheppard Air Force Base, TX.

Gonzalez is a traditional guardsmen with the PRANG and has held a manager position with Costco for the past 12 years.