CSAF Revitalizing Air Force Squadrons team visits Shaw

An Air Force Chief of Staff Revitalizing Air Force Squadrons team surveyed a diverse group of Team Shaw members, July 24 and 25.



The surveys were conducted so far at 21 bases across the Air Force and provide the opportunity for Airmen at all levels, civilian and active-duty, to participate.



The Airmen were invited to provide feedback and discuss concerns regarding Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein’s primary focus of revitalizing squadrons as the Air Force’s core fighting unit.



The team surveyed more than 2,000 Airmen through peer-to-peer interviews and focus groups.



During peer-to-peer interviews, individual Airmen were asked questions by team members of the same rank tier in a confidential setting, promoting open communication.



Facilitators led the focus groups during which Airmen discussed different viewpoints on how to improve squadrons, working together to develop ideas and provide feedback.



Goldfein wants to hear from Airmen throughout the entire rank structure to get the best solutions possible for improving squadrons, said Joe Crady, CSAF Revitalizing Air Force Squadrons team member.



Airman 1st Class Alexis Cooper, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions technician, said she was glad she was able to have her voice heard.



“It’s an opportunity that a lot of people don’t get, so I feel lucky and appreciative (to participate),” said Cooper. “Higher-ranking individuals … probably have a different look on things, on how things used to be and how things are coming about now, so I think there would be a difference in their opinions (compared to lower-ranking Airmen).”



The team is scheduled to visit three more bases to capture the voices of Airmen.



“We’re kind of on the tail end of this initiative,” said Chief Master Sgt. Richard Skrabak, 20th Comptroller Squadron superintendent. “It was a great opportunity to provide some thoughts (to) potentially be carried up to our chief of staff.”



But for Team Shaw members still interested in providing input, an opportunity to contribute is still available.



Interested Airmen may provide their input or vote for and comment on ideas using the Revitalizing Air Force Squadrons Idea Site at www.milsuite.mil/revitalize.

