Alpha Warrior Battle Rig at Independence Hall

Photo By 2nd Lt. Nikita Thorpe | American Ninja Warrior champions Brent Steffensen and Rebekah Bonilla brief and demonstrate how to complete each Battle Rig station during the Air Force Alpha Warrior competition at Freedom Hall Fitness Center at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo. July 8, 2017. The Alpha Warrior Program is an Air Force-wide fitness initiative to incorporate a functional fitness approach in every Airman's mindset and a way to tackle the four pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Nikita Thorpe)

The Alpha Warrior Program is an Air Force-wide method to incorporate a functional fitness approach in every Airman’s fitness mindset and a way to tackle the four pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness



“When you think about the pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, you can see just how well the two go together,” said Fernando Brown, Air Force Services Activity outdoor recreation program specialist. “By introducing Airmen to obstacles involved on the Alpha Warrior Battle Rig and stations, we are giving them a fun way to challenge themselves mentally and physically through a new form of functional fitness.”



Brown also stated that the social and spiritual pillars are met through the bonds formed by going through the stations as a team and the feeling a person can experience when they finish the rig.



The Alpha Warrior Battle Rig was introduced to F.E. Warren through a competition held July 8, 2017. American Ninja Warrior champions Brent Steffensen and Rebekah Bonilla judged the competition and gave a few demonstrations on how to properly complete the rig.



The competition had many participants varying from active duty Airmen to dependents and retirees; who all seemed to be enjoying themselves immensely.



“Alpha Warrior being out here is phenomenal,” said Staff Sgt. Denis Weise 90th Force Support Squadron missile chef. “It’s a huge morale booster for the base and having them out here is bringing out the fitness nerd in me - it’s a lot of fun.”



The next competition is scheduled for Aug. 12 and the top seven males and females military members will be given the opportunity to compete at the regional level.



Keep an eye out for a Battle Rig familiarization video before the competition and increase your chances of being named THE Air Force Alpha Warrior.



For more information contact F.E. Warren’s Fitness Center at 307-773-2304.