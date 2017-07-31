(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wisconsin Air National Guard 176th Fighter Squadron prepares for Kunsan deployment

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas | A four ship of U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 115th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Approximately, 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 176th Fighter Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard are set to deploy to Kunsan Air Base, Korea for a 4-month rotation. The aircraft and personnel are scheduled to arrive at Kunsan in August.

    Pacific Air Forces Theater Security Package deployments to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security, while allowing units to train in the Pacific theater. F-16s routinely deploy throughout the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility.

    The F-16 deployment to Kunsan is in support of U.S. PACOM’s security obligations in the Western Pacific, and the deployed unit will perform training under the direction of the 8th Fighter Wing out of Kunsan AB.

    The United States routinely evaluates readiness and repositions forces as needed to ensure capabilities necessary to meet obligations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. These deployments demonstrate the continued U.S. commitment to fulfill security responsibilities throughout the Western Pacific and to maintain peace in the region.

    For more information, contact the Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs Office at 808-448-3209 or pacaf.paops@us.af.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

