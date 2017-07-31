Wisconsin Air National Guard 176th Fighter Squadron prepares for Kunsan deployment

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas | A four ship of U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 115th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas | A four ship of U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard over Wisconsin's capital city of Madison October 18, 2008. Approximately, 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 176th Fighter Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard are set to deploy to Kunsan Air Base, Korea for a 4-month rotation. The aircraft and personnel are scheduled to arrive at Kunsan in August. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Paul Gorman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Approximately, 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 176th Fighter Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard are set to deploy to Kunsan Air Base, Korea for a 4-month rotation. The aircraft and personnel are scheduled to arrive at Kunsan in August.



Pacific Air Forces Theater Security Package deployments to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security, while allowing units to train in the Pacific theater. F-16s routinely deploy throughout the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility.



The F-16 deployment to Kunsan is in support of U.S. PACOM’s security obligations in the Western Pacific, and the deployed unit will perform training under the direction of the 8th Fighter Wing out of Kunsan AB.



The United States routinely evaluates readiness and repositions forces as needed to ensure capabilities necessary to meet obligations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. These deployments demonstrate the continued U.S. commitment to fulfill security responsibilities throughout the Western Pacific and to maintain peace in the region.



For more information, contact the Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs Office at 808-448-3209 or pacaf.paops@us.af.mil.