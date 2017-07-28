Engineers Celebrate Newly Promoted Noncommissioned Officers

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii -- With junior Soldiers, senior Noncommissioned Officers and Officers in attendance, 60 Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade took part in an NCO Induction ceremony on July 28 at Sgt. Smith Theater. The ceremony is a rite of passage, celebrating the newly promoted Soldiers joining the ranks of the professional NCO Corps while honoring those who’ve served previously with pride and distinction.



As there is no regulation or requirement for a unit to hold an NCO induction ceremony, it comes down to the leadership to ensure that this tradition is carried on. The guest speaker for the event, Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, the senior enlisted advisor for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, elaborated on the importance of the ceremony stating that “the Army as a whole is not taking the time to maintain this tradition,” and how he was honored to be a part of this event.



As part of the ceremony, the inductees recited the Charge to the Noncommissioned Officer, acknowledging their newfound responsibilities before each inductee walked under a wooden castle and saber arch. Although the ceremony can have variations, the important part is for each of the inductees to understand that they have crossed a threshold, literally and figuratively, into a time-honored corps, “the backbone of the Army.”



The induction ceremony reinforced the critical importance of the NCO corps while celebrating the accomplishments of those being inducted for those participating and in attendance. Junior Soldiers took part in the ceremony proclaiming their willingness to learn from and follow their sergeants by reciting “A Soldier’s Request,” a poem which asks newly promoted NCOs to respect, train and prepare junior Soldiers when they become sergeants.



Garza closed his comments on the importance of the sergeant stating “they are what I consider the most important and critical rank in our Army’s inventory. The sergeant is where the rubber meets the road, and of all grades of NCOs, this one has the greatest impact on junior enlisted Soldiers and Officers, influencing them on a daily basis.”

