Deter and defend: 91st MW code change

In order to maintain security, the codes required to launch the 91st Missile Wing’s 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles are changed every year during an approximate three-week process.

Airmen from the 91st MW use teamwork and coordination to continue the deterrence mission during the code change season.

“We don’t want the enemy to be able to break into or missiles, so we change our codes annually,” said Master Sgt. Justin M. Hollmann, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of the Electrical Mechanical Team. “The reason why we change our codes is the same when you update your password on your computer, to prevent unauthorized access.”

The change involves almost everyone in the 91st MW. Operators, maintainers and defenders all coordinate together to plan when and where each team is going.

“It is a wing effort, not just one squadron, it involves everybody,” said Hollmann. “There is a lot of coordination for code change. Scheduling the ops, scheduling the cops, when, where and why we’re going to be there. It’s a lot of orchestrating.”

Senior Airman Michelle E. Stromme, emergency medical technician assigned to the 91st MMXS, agrees that it takes coordination and effort from the whole wing for the code change to be successful.

“There’s a lot of comradery, a lot of team building,” said Stromme. “It’s a stressful and hard week, but at the same time, it’s kind of like a rite of passage.”

There are 150 launch facilities to maintain, secure and update with the codes changes. By the end of the week the teams have driven more than 1,000 miles to the various sites.

“What differs from the daily maintenance is the magnitude of what we’re doing,” said Hollmann “Every single missile, within a five week period, we maintain and care for.”

During these few weeks, leadership coordinates visits and events to keep morale high.

“When the teams returns to base, all of leadership welcomes them back,” said Hollmann. “The maintenance teams will drive in and we’ll help them with cleaning and help move equipment, Commanders, chiefs, sergeants, first shirts, everybody’s out there for them. Just a good welcome home.”

Stromme said the Airmen work hard and leadership recognizes their dedication to the mission.

“Code change is usually in late summer and there are times where its 100 degrees three days in a row and you’re either outside or in a truck,” said Stromme. “It’s hot, it’s exhausting, and it’s a lot of work. So when leadership comes to visit, the Airmen know that their leadership supports them and encourages them to push on.”

