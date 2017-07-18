‘Burt’s Knights’ celebrate former commander’s 100th birthday

Photo By Spc. Elizabeth Payne | The 1st Infantry Division color guard presents the flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Waylon...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elizabeth Payne | The 1st Infantry Division color guard presents the flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Waylon Petty, battalion command sergeant major, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1 Infantry Division, July 18 during a flag ceremony at the division headquarters. The flag was flown in honor of the 100th birthday of Capt. James Montross Burt, commander of Company B, 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, during World War II. It will later be presented to retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Burt, Capt. Burt’s grandson, on behalf of the President of the United States as a token of appreciation rendered by his grandfather’s service. (Spc. Elizabeth Payne, 19th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

The 100th birthday of Capt. James Montross Burt, commander of Company B, 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, during World War II, was celebrated July 18 during a flag ceremony at the division headquarters.



Burt was an armor officer who received the Medal of Honor for his valor in the Battle of Aachen during World War II. He was in command of Co. B, 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, which defended the city of Aachen in Germany during an intense 10-day attack.



“This year is truly a remarkable year in our history, as we celebrate the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s, 1st Infantry Division’s and, significantly, Burt’s 100th birthdays,” said Capt. Christopher Marchetti, battalion rear detachment commander, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div.



Burt’s grandson, retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Burt, could not be present for the ceremony, but was able to view a live video of the flag being lowered from Michigan.



“It was great to watch the ceremony,” Joshua Burt said. “I felt goosebumps — what he did for his country was an inspiration to me.”



During the ceremony, the flag flown over the division headquarters was presented to Command Sgt. Maj. Waylon Petty, battalion command sergeant major, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div., for safe keeping. The flag will later be presented to Joshua Burt on behalf of the President of the United States as a token of appreciation rendered by his grandfather’s service.