Georgians welcome Strykers for Noble Partner

Photo By Capt. John Strickland | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment poses with one of the local...... read more read more Photo By Capt. John Strickland | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment poses with one of the local children during their stop in Khashuri, Georgia on July 31, 2017 as they begin Exercise Noble Partner. Noble Partner 17 is a European Rotational Force exercise of Georgia's light infantry company contribution to the NATO Response Force. The exercise provides participating nations with the opportunity to train in a multinational environment while enhancing cooperation and interoperability during realistic and challenging training events. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John W. Strickland) see less | View Image Page

KHASHURI, Georgia − Local citizens lined the streets of Khashuri, Georgia on July 31, 2017 to welcome the U.S. Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment as they finish the last segment of their movement from Poti, Georgia to Vaziani Training Area for Exercise Noble Partner.



The Germany based unit is leading the third iteration of this multinational training exercise over the next two weeks, in an effort to help support Georgia in conducting home station training of its second NATO Response Force contribution for the year.



“Over the next couple of weeks there is going to be some high quality training across the entire formation,” said 2nd Cavalry Regiment Commander, Col. Patrick Ellis following the opening ceremony at the Vaziani Airfield yesterday. “We’re going to work on interoperability, we’re going to work on live fire training, primarily focused on defensive tasks.”



The quick stop in Khashuri provided the opportunity for the Soldiers to interact with the residence and show their support to the exercise's host nation.



"The people are happy. That’s a great point for us,” said Col. Emzar Svanidze, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Georgian General Staff.



Their movement across Georgia is only a small portion of their trek that began in Vilseck, Germany.



"We started movement on June 29, 2017 and have traveled through Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and now Georgia,” said Capt. Judy Marlowe, spokesperson for 2nd Cavalry Regiment. “We have driven over 2,500 km to get here and train with our Georgian partners.”



The exercise provides participating nations with the opportunity to train in a multinational environment while enhancing cooperation and interoperability during realistic and challenging training events.



“The most important is partnership, strength through partnership,” said Svanidze. “We have served shoulder-to-shoulder in other areas of the globe and U.S. troops are our best partners to enhance interoperablility.”



Noble Partner is one of 18 exercises occurring in the Black Sea Region this summer consisting of 23 allied and partner nations are training collectively across the region to further capacity and interoperability.



“It’s a demonstration of the United States and the Alliances’ commitment to our partner Georgia to train with them side-by-side,” Ellis said.