2CR welcomes dignitaries in Macedonia

Photo By Pfc. Nicholas Vidro | US Army Capt. Kimberly Shine, logistics officer of the Regimental Engineering Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, greets Radmila Sekerinska, Minister of Defense for the Republic of Macedonia, during a distinguished visitors' day at Krivolak Training Area, Macedonia on July 31, 2017. The visit was a part of Dragoon Guardian, an offshoot of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is a NATO mission involving the US and Europe in a combined effort to strengthen bonds of friendship and to deter aggression. (Photo by Army Pfc. Nicholas Vidro, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA, Macedonia – The Soldiers of the Regimental Engineering Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment were given the opportunity to meet the government officials who made much of their expedition into southern Europe possible at a distinguished visitors' day at Krivolak Training Area, Macedonia on July 31, 2017.



Among the Macedonian dignitaries present were Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska. Also in attendance was the US ambassador to Macedonia, Jess L. Baily.



The RES is currently in country as a part of Dragoon Guardian, which is an offshoot of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO mission involving the US and Europe in a combined effort to strengthen bonds of friendship and to deter aggression.



The event was an opportunity for US Soldiers to meet and thank the Macedonian civil officials who were largely responsible for making this mission possible.



Capt. Kimberly Shine, the logistics officer for RES, 2CR, shared what it was like to meet the officials who helped facilitate her unit's move and stay in the country.



“It was great to finally be able to put faces to the names that have helped us so much during the planning phase of getting here,” she said.



The squadron has been working alongside the Macedonian military on several combined exercises, including building a new air strip for Macedonian Unmanned Aircraft Systems, various firing ranges, and hosting vehicle static displays for the Macedonian public.



Ambassador Baily spoke on the growing relationship and bonds of friendship between the two partner nations.



“I know our Soldiers have great respect for their Macedonian colleagues, and today is a great example of the relationship building in the works,” he said.



After the dignitaries saw some of the exercises and projects that the combined US-Macedonian forces were working on, everyone came together for a sumptuous lunch and light conversation. Many laughs were shared and photos taken to commemorate the occasion.



Baily summed up the importance of the exercise, and the continued US presence in Macedonia.



“This is a long process, but what I've seen is all of our soldiers communicating and working together, and that's what partnership is all about,” he said.