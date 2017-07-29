Youth Baseball Clinic Brings the Local and Military Community Together

Photo By Lance Cpl. Tayler Schwamb | CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan –Lance Cpl. Lucas Smith adjusts a child’s batting...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Tayler Schwamb | CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan –Lance Cpl. Lucas Smith adjusts a child’s batting stance at a youth baseball clinic July 29 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The baseball clinic hosted four different stations: hitting, running, catching and throwing, and a grounders infield fly station. Once they completed the various stations, they competed to see who would win for the three stations: running, hitting and throwing to a target. Smith is with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Tayler P. Schwamb) see less | View Image Page

Children gathered from across Okinawa to participate in a youth baseball clinic July 29 aboard Camp Foster.



Children from elementary school to high school were divided into different groups based off age for each training exercise. Over 200 military and local children gathered to train and compete.



“The goal is to help their baseball and softball skills become more refined,” said Herbet Gray, program manager of Camp Kinser school age, youth and teen center. “It is baseball season so the youth sports programs are giving them an opportunity to develop their skills, have fun and play alongside children they might not usually interact with.”



The children participated in four different training stations: hitting, running, catching and throwing, and a grounders infield fly station. Once the clinic finished they competed to see who would win for each of the three stations: running, hitting and throwing to a target. The individual winner of each event received a bat bag, a bat, and a small trophy.



“About 15 Marines came out to the field today,” said Gray. “This gave them a chance to coach, have fun and interact with the military and local children.”



Despite the sweltering heat, the passion for the sport was shared between the children and the coaches.



“I have always liked this sport, and I like coaching,” said Lance Cpl. Lucas Smith, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. “I love molding them into better players and watching children find something that they enjoy and are really good at. I can’t wait to do it again.”