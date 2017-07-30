(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    514th Aeromedical stays current

    514th Aeromedical stays current

    Photo By Master Sgt. Mark Olsen | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rocco L. Morello, aeromedical evacuation technician, 514th...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    A lot can be done in two days.
    For the nine Aeromedical Evacuation Crew Airmen with the 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, those two days of training can mean the difference between life and death.
    “Twice a year, we have these reoccurring different training scenarios that we have to accomplish,” said Master Sgt. Garrett T. Hilliker, aeromedical evacuation flight instructor, 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. “We covered a number of them today; we’ll fly again tomorrow and get everyone done; and in six months, we’ll do it all over again.”
    On July 29 and 30, 2017, the Reserve Citizen Airmen flew on a 305th Air Mobility Wing C-17 Globemaster III, flown by an aircrew from the 732nd Airlift Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., to Nashville, Tenn. During the flight, they had to respond to a number of simulated medical and aircraft emergency scenarios.
    The mission also gave the Aeromedical Evacuation Crew members the experience of working with the C-17 aircrew, as well as real world events including in-flight turbulence and altitude changes, all of which they might have to face during an actual medical evacuation flight.
    “They have to have a minimum of one simulated medical and one simulated aircraft emergency per flight,” said Capt. Allison L. Riley, flight nurse, 514th AES.
    “But if you have time, its good training to do more,” said Hilliker.
    During the simulated emergencies, the Aeromedical Evacuation Crew must respond as if the simulation was a real event.
    On this particular flight, they had two simulated in-flight aircraft emergencies: An aircraft fire, which required working with self-contained breathing apparatus and an emergency landing. And because this was also a proficiency flight for the aircrew, they also had a prolonged, low-altitude flying experience.
    The medical training the team received included contending with simulated cardiac and respiratory emergencies, burn trauma, chest trauma, and working with an agitated psychiatric outpatient.
    During the flight, the nurses and medical technicians had to demonstrate their proficiency in using cardiac monitors, suction units, vital signs monitors, setting up oxygen lines, IV pumps, even frequency converters, which convert the aircraft’s voltage to that used by their medical equipment. In the real world, that equipment will enable them to respond to any issues they may encounter during a medical evacuation flight.
    “The focus of these missions is for us to train for the worst thing that we could ever encounter on a plane so we are prepared in case something really horrible does happen,” said Capt. Hazel Seda, flight nurse, 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.
    Not all of the Reserve Citizen Airmen are in the medical career field, they also include a policeman and a social worker. It is with these diverse backgrounds, these traditional reservists bring a depth of real world experience to their duties, all of it critical to the Air Force’s aeromedical evacuation mission.
    That mission includes working with several different types of aircraft, which requires the team to configure the aircraft’s cargo space to accommodate multiple litters and numerous pieces of emergency medical equipment.
    While the 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Crew work primarily with the C-17 Globemaster III, they are also trained to perform missions using the C-130 Hercules and KC-135 Stratotanker to move patients out of combat zones to hospitals where they can receive critical follow-on care.
    Regardless of what aircraft is being flown, that critical training ensures that the Aeromedical Evacuation Crew will be able to provide high quality medical care and treatment while evacuating sick or wounded personnel regardless the circumstances.
    For the Airmen that got certified on the first day, this means that if they are needed, anywhere, anytime, they are ready.
    And by the way, this was just the first day of the mission. The return trip will prove equally intense for the Aeromedical Evacuation Crew.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 09:34
    Story ID: 243123
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 514th Aeromedical stays current, by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Medical
    C-17
    Globemaster
    U.S.
    New Jersey
    DoD
    Reserve
    United States
    U.S. Armed Forces
    C-17 Globemaster III
    America
    U.S. Military
    Armed Forces
    Wing
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force Reserve
    JB MDL
    AFRC
    Flight Nurse
    Air Force
    AMC
    Medical training
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Readiness
    N.J.
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Training
    Aeromedical Evacuation Crew
    514th
    JBMDL
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Aeromedical Evacuation Technician
    Force Multiplier
    Air Mobility Wing
    514th Air Mobility Wing
    Fourth Air Force
    Freedom Wing
    514th AMW
    Medical airlift
    514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    Force Extender
    Medical transport

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT