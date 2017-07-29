"At whatever you do, be the best."

Photo By NaSwana Moon | Sgt. Cowan, an Army Reserve Soldier with the 702nd Engineer Company, looks over the...... read more read more Photo By NaSwana Moon | Sgt. Cowan, an Army Reserve Soldier with the 702nd Engineer Company, looks over the non-standing live firing range from a tank battle position with Staff Sgt. Matthew Chisholm of the 381st Engineer Company out of Tifton, GA. This project is part of Resolute Castle 17, an operation which builds relationships with the NATO alliance and enhances its capacity for joint training and response to threats within the region. see less | View Image Page

CINCU, Romania -- Sgt. Brandon Cowan was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina, and joined the Army Reserve while he was a junior in high school. He is a member of the 702nd Engineer Company, 844th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, out of Chattanooga, TN. He is currently working as a member of the duration staff for Operation Resolute Castle 17, a multi-national NATO exercise at Joint National Training Center, Cincu, Romania.



Cowan is a heavy equipment operator, and he works as a Quality Assurance and Control representative. With his experience, he can perform his job more effectively because he’s had experience in working with the same equipment and product.



As a Quality Assurance and Control representative, his main focus is to “ensure that the quality of each of our products, such as the 350 concrete mats, moving targets, and the non-standing live fire lanes, are to standard and per the plan.”



Sgt. Cowan usually starts his day off by driving his HMMWV to different lanes to talk with the supervisors about any issues that may have occurred due to equipment, planning, or terrain. His first stop was a tank battle position on the non-standard live-fire range.



Tanks will use this pad to fire at armored targets moving on a rail system 2000 meters away. He discussed the plans with the officer in charge of that lane and resolved minor issues that had occurred due to equipment and product. The rocks that were being used to help build roads and lanes were tires to wear out faster than normal. Cowan concluded that they needed to reduce a layer of rock and to enforce a speed limit on vehicles traveling on incomplete roads.



As a civilian, Cowan helps build roads for a contractor for the state of North Carolina. He described how his civilian job complements his military, “I’ve learned a lot about the army standards as far as construction, and from a construction standpoint. How the army does things compared to the civilian side, it varies a little bit from the civilian side so I got the pleasure to grasp the army’s way of doing construction.”



Cowan’s family is very supportive of his military career. One of his favorite quotes that he applies to his life and work is something that his father always said: “At whatever you do, be the best.” Cowan said that as a Quality Assurance and Control representative, as well as a non-commissioned officer, it is his job to do the best that he can.



Sgt. Cowan also describes the value of working with their NATO allies on the projects “their officer in charge works closely with us, and back in February I met with Maj. Ciuta, who has been one of their main representatives. We work closely with him to this day.”