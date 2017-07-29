ANDSF Soldiers Aid Afghan Family After a Taliban Roadside Bomb in Logar

KABUL, Afghanistan, July 29, 2017- Afghan National Security Forces soldiers rescued a father and his two children after a Taliban improvised explosive device (IED) destroyed their car in Logar Province this week.



The bomb ripped through the front of their car – tearing the engine compartment from the vehicle and leaving the front end of the car an unrecognizable thicket of twisted metal.



Miraculously, the occupants survived the blast. The ANDSF soldiers pulled the three occupants out of the wreckage and provided medical treatment to one of the children. The second child and the father were placed in Afghan vehicles for observation and safety.



After treating the wounded child, the ANSF soldiers coordinated transportation for the family to a hospital in Pul-e-Alam.



“The ANSF soldiers’ quick actions is a testament to their professionalism. Their rapid response helped save the motorist and his children from the torn vehicle and prevented greater pain and suffering,” U.S. Navy Captain William K. Salvin, Resolute Support Spokesperson.



The Taliban are known regularly plant roadside bombs in Logar province. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Taliban’s roadside bombs and improvised explosive devices were responsible for 40% of all civilian casualties in the country during the first six months of 2017. Taliban IEDs took the lives of nearly 600 Afghan civilians from January to June.



“While the Taliban deliberately and continually target civilians, the ANDSF soldiers are committed to protecting the safety and security of Afghanistan,” Salvin said. “The people of Afghanistan have every reason to be proud of ANSF soldiers and dedication to protecting the Afghan people.”



