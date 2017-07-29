Bonhomme Richard arrives in Brisbane, Australia

The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) arrived in Brisbane, Australia, for a scheduled port visit, July 29.



Bonhomme Richard, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), successfully completed the biennial, bilateral exercise Talisman Saber 2017 (TS17). While in Brisbane, the Sailors and Marines will have the opportunity to enjoy the sights and rich culture of the city.



“Our blue-green team operated at the highest levels of proficiency and professionalism alongside our Australian allies during Talisman Saber, and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone who made an impact during that mission,” said Capt. Larry McCullen, Bonhomme Richard’s commanding officer. “It’s great to now be in Brisbane, where those same Sailors and Marines can enjoy some well-deserved liberty and experience all that the city has to offer.”



Bonhomme Richard’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) division has coordinated several tours that will allow the crew to have the opportunity to experience the city, and the Chaplain’s office has organized community relations (COMREL) projects. Religious Programs Specialist Seaman Luis Castro, an assistant coordinator of Bonhomme Richard’s COMREL events, said he takes pleasure in facilitating the COMREL experiences because the Sailors and Marines are always eager to get involved with the local community.



“It’s always interesting to get to see the world from someone else’s perspective,” said Castro. “COMREL events provide us the chance to interact with the local people, and allows us to make new friends and build relationships.



Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency.



For more information about Bonhomme Richard visit our Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/ussbhr and our Twitter at www.twitter.com/lhd6bhr.



For more news from Commander, Amphibious Force, U.S. 7th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/ctf76/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2017 Date Posted: 07.29.2017 06:03 Story ID: 243059 Location: BRISBANE, AU Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bonhomme Richard arrives in Brisbane, Australia, by PO2 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.