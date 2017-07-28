AFRC senior leaders visit Reserve Citizen Airmen

Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, commander of the Air Force Reserve Command and Chief of the Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sgt. Ericka Kelly, AFRC command chief, spent the weekend of July 14-16 visiting with Reserve Citizen Airmen at Beale Air Force Base, California.



It was their first trip to Beale as commander and command chief, and the first AFRC senior leader visit in seven years. While they were here, they held an all ranks all call, which gave Reserve members an opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns, but spent the majority of their time putting faces to names, greeting Airmen around the base.



“We’re here to make that human connection," Kelly said. “We want to shake hands, but we want to know who you are.”



Miller agreed and emphasized the significance of the individuals in the Reserve.



"What's precious to me is being able to spend time with Airmen," said Miller. "Each Airman brings different skills, gifts and values to the mission, and each is important."



The general and chief stopped by each of the 940th Air Refueling Wing’s units, as well as the other Reserve squadrons located here, including the 13th Reconnaissance Squadron, 38th and 50th Intelligence Squadrons and 713th Combat Operations Squadron.



At each stop, Citizen Airmen were introduced and highlighted for their hard work and accomplishments.



Staff Sgt. Cathy Saetern, 940th Aerospace Medicine Squadron medical technician, was one of the reservists who were recognized. She was given the opportunity to sit down with the general and tell her about what she does here at Beale.



Saetern is a traditional reservist with a full-time civilian job, but still finds time to lend extra support to her AMDS team during the month. She has been critical to the success of deployment and ongoing mass medical processes for the wing.



After spending some time with the general, Miller gave Saetern one of her commander’s coins and thanked her for her service.



"I feel so honored to have met her," Saetern said. “I'm glad the work I've done didn't go unnoticed. This coin is a token of motivation to keep going and never give up.”

