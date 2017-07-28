Marne chaplains celebrate their corps’ 242nd birthday

Chaplains, chaplain assistants, dog-faced Soldiers and their Families gathered at the Corkan Family Recreation Center on Fort Stewart, Georgia, to celebrate the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ birthday, July 28.



The event included various activities such as bowling, roller skating, swimming and a cake-cutting. In typical chaplain fashion, they kicked it off with a benediction and a short speech delivered by Col. Gregory Walker, the 3rd Infantry Division chaplain.



“Second only to the Infantry, we’re the oldest corps in the Army,” said Gregory. “That’s saying something about our importance right there.”



On the heels of the Army’s birthday, the Chaplain Corps was established as an integral part of the Continental Army on July 29, 1775.



“For even the most benevolent commander, a Soldier is a means to an end,” said Maj. John D. Hubbs, chaplain, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “A commander’s mission is to fight and win the nation’s wars on land. Even for quality leaders, that’s the nature of it across the board. But for the chaplain, the Soldier him or herself is our end-game. The well-being of that Soldier and their Family is our mission.”



Since its inception, over 25,000 chaplains have joined the ranks as religious advisors. During garrison operations, peacetime missions and in combat, chaplains and chaplain assistants perform their unique – yet necessary – duties in one of the most religiously diverse organization in the world.



“There are certain heroes within the chaplain’s corps that I admire,” said Hubbs. “Most notably is Father Emil Kapaun, the most recent chaplain to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor (posthumously). And also in the Catholic Church he is being considered for sainthood. That’s pretty hardcore right there.”



Kapaun is one of seven Army chaplains who have been awarded the nation’s highest medal of valor. From the revolutionary battles of Lexington and Concord to fire fights in the mountains of Afghanistan in the fight against terror, chaplains have served in all of America’s major wars and combat engagements.



Ask any Soldier who has participated in a suicide prevention or sexual harassment/sexual assault response and prevention brief and they will answer with a resounding ‘the chaplain’, in regards to reporting outlets and resources – and with good reason.



“We offer that safety blanket of confidentiality,” continued Hubbs. “Sometimes there are just people who just need to get something off of their chest or just feel listened to.”



Hubbs wrapped up by reflecting on his career and noting the satisfaction he has garnered throughout his tenure.



“I’m very proud to be an Army chaplain,” said Hubbs. “I feel it’s a distinct calling. I wake up every day knowing I am serving in the role that God intended me to serve in. That gives me a great sense of service and confidence.”

