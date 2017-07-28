(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CATM prepares Airmen for safe deployment

    CATM prepares Airmen for safe deployment

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt | Staff Sgt. Larneal Laymond, 23d Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor,...... read more read more

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Airmen learned to shoot safely to qualify for deployment at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., July 25.

    Airmen getting ready to deploy have to go through CATM four months prior to deploying.

    When it comes to safety, Staff Sgt. Larneal Laymond, 23d Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, emphasized its importance as well as the 1:7 ratio the instructors provide for the shooters.

    “The biggest thing with weapon safety is making sure they’re keeping their weapon pointed in the right direction,” said Laymond. “You get a lot of people who don’t shoot weapons every day, so it’s very easy to just take it as the extension of your arm, and turn to your left or your right and there’s an individual facing there. They don’t do it on purpose, of course, they’re just trying to talk to the individual next to them or trying to get the instructor’s attention, and they accidently flag the person next to them. So we’re usually standing pretty close to each person. There’s a 1:7 ratio to instructor to shooter, so we’re all standing behind pretty much each shooter, making sure everything is safe at all times.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 07.28.2017 14:53
    Story ID: 242997
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATM prepares Airmen for safe deployment, by A1C Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT