Summer fun for everyone

The base Aquatic Center is an excellent relief from the sun with its pool and two twisting waterslides. Open swim is available Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with $2 day passes, $45 single passes, and $75 family passes available. If you enjoy summer sports, the base batting cages are now open with $0.50 tokens and baseball equipment available at the Fitness Center desk. Also available for checkout are soccer balls, volleyballs and tennis rackets.



On July 22, 2017 at 7:00 a.m., Whiteman will be hosting the Alpha Warrior/American Ninja Warrior Finalist workout competition. This extreme test of strength and endurance will be held on a massive obstacle course on base. Whiteman personnel will have the opportunity to meet with American Ninja Warrior competitors Kevin Klein and Barclay Stockett on July 21 at 10:15 a.m. in the Fitness Center and 2:30 p.m. in the Youth Center. After the competition is over, the obstacle course will stay and be available for unit PT sessions as well all Whiteman patrons ages 13 and up. A youth rig will also be available for children ages four to 12.



Golf is a great way to enjoy the summer weather, especially with Royal Oaks Twilight hours. Players can enjoy a full round of 18 holes for only $15 after 5:00 p.m. with cart rentals for $10 instead of the normal $16. If you are looking for an active learning experience for your children this summer, Royal Oaks Kids Clinic will run August 7 through 11. This skill-building experience can give your children an easy introduction to the world of golf or sharpens the skill of your young pro. Two classes are available per day with six young golfers per class.



Royal Oaks is also offering a monthly event for the gamer in everyone. Pokémon Go is an interactive hybrid world that allows trainers of all ages to get outside, catch and battle Pokémon with their friends. One evening a month, Royal Oaks hosts a Pokémon Go Night. Entry into the competition is $5 and trainers receive a golf cart to track Pokémon on the greens as well as a raffle ticket for a chance to win a $10 Google or iTunes gift card. At the end of the night, trainers return to the club house to have their catch recorded by staff with a $100 Google or iTunes card going to the trainer who catches the strongest or rarest Pokémon. Be sure to wear your Pokémon swag to receive an extra free raffle ticket at the door.



Summer is the time bass and cat fisherman wait for all year. With sunny weather and open water, Whiteman fishermen can enjoy the abundant fishing lakes on base. Aggressive anglers can also compete in an Intramural Fishing Tournament sponsored by Outdoor Recreation. Running from March to October the tournament occurs every other Thursday at Truman Lake in Warsaw, Missouri. With fish weigh-ins at the end of each night, tournament winners have the opportunity to participate in a Tournament of Champions at the end of the season. For those that do not have a boat, rentals are available for competitors at the Outdoor Recreation Office for fifty percent off regular price. Registration is currently open for $25 and participating fishermen must have a minimum of three anglers from their respective squadron.



The Outdoor Recreation office is also your one-stop-shop for any weekend adventure. If you are looking for a place to hold your squadron barbeque, Ike Skelton Park can be reserved with access to both the fire pit and light system. If you plan on heading to Lake of the Ozarks checkout the bass boats, pontoons and kayaks to get you and your family moving across the water. If exploring nature is more your style, campers, family tents and metal detectors make the trip enjoyable and easy. For the backyard party, try a volleyball kit, horseshoes or inflatable castle to bring your party to the next level. Looking for a bit more excitement? Make a reservation for Squadron Morale Paintball Wars. For $150, warriors get 14 paintball kits consisting of guns, compressed air tanks, chest protectors, masks, hoppers and battlefield obstacles. Rentals are available Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with reservation needed two weeks in advance. Paintballs not available at Outdoor Recreation.



Also, be on the lookout for a solar eclipse pool party Monday August 21, 2017 at the base Aquatic Center. There will be family games with eclipse viewing to be expected at 1:00 p.m.

