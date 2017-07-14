An ounce of prevention

We never know when an accident that threatens our financially stability will occur. However, we can take steps now to make the recovery from such an event much easier. Renter’s insurance is a precaution that can protect you from personal belonging replacement expenses, as well as unforeseen problems associated with your home. There are four key myths about renter’s insurance that may cause you think it is unnecessary.



First, “I don’t have enough stuff to need insurance.” If this is you, consider the cost of replacing only a computer, refrigerator, and television set. Just these objects alone can cost in upwards of $5,000 to replace. If you are still on the fence, go room by room through your home and catalog everything in eyesight, then consider how much it would cost just to replace those items.



Second, “since I am a renter, my landlord will cover property damages.” This is not true. Landlords are under no obligation to cover your damaged personal property and therefore many only have insurance on the building itself. If you are living on base, the military does not cover your personal belongings from damage. In 2015, the National Defense Authorization Act eliminated renter’s insurance from the Basic Allowance for Housing formula. This means that Air Force privatized housing no longer has to provide renter’s insurance as part of their leasing package, leaving your belongings in the dorms and houses at risk. Improvements to premises done by the renter are also not covered.



Third, “renter's insurance only covers my personal belongings.” Renter’s insurance can cover damages to your neighbor’s personal property if accidentally caused by you. For instance, if you overflow your bathtub and cause water damage to the apartment below you, renter’s insurance can cover the cost of their damages, keeping cash from coming out of your pocket. Renter’s insurance can also cover legal fees that result from an accident in your home, such as being sued by a colleague for medical expenses resulting from falling at your home.



Fourth, “renter’s insurance is too expensive.” Unlike car insurance or homeowner’s insurance, renters insurance is not a huge monthly cost. Roughly costing the same as a Netflix subscription, renters insurance typically only adds $180 to your yearly expense. This is a relatively small price for peace of mind.

