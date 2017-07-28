Peters Relieves Dawson during Change of Command, Dawson Retires

PANAMA CITY, Florida — Capt. Aaron S. Peters relieved Capt. Phillip E. Dawson III as Commanding Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama Division during the July 28, 2017 ceremony in Panama City, Florida.



Peters, who is a qualified U.S. EOD officer, master EOD technician, diver, and naval parachutist, is the first Navy EOD officer to command NSWC PCD since the command was established in 1945. His background includes experience in mine warfare, acquisition, naval special warfare, expeditionary maneuvers, system engineering and integration.



Peters, a native of Oregon, Ohio, is a 1990 U.S. Naval Academy graduate. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (Operational Analysis). He graduated from EOD School in May 1995. In December 2002, he earned a Master of Science in Systems Engineering and Integration at Naval Postgraduate School (NPS).



"I am excited to work with and lead the team of professionals at NSWC PCD and look forward to developing, delivering and sustaining expeditionary and littoral capabilities to the warfighter, other government agencies and coalition partners," said Peters.



Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Chief Engineer (SEA 05) Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, USN, who served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker, spoke highly of the retiring commanding officer.



“Capt. Dawson demonstrated superior leadership and outstanding managerial skills overseeing more than 160 programs and projects here in Panama City,” said Selby. “In his nearly 30 years of service to our nation, Capt. Dawson has always focused on the men and women that make up our Navy and has devoted his efforts throughout his career to their success.”



“I look forward to working with Capt. Peters and the vast knowledge he brings to the table on a variety of programs to include systems acquisition,” Selby said. “He will continue to add to the momentum already in place at the Naval Surface Warfare Center.”



Peters has an extensive background in naval diving, salvage, EOD, naval special warfare, mine warfare and irregular warfare. He served Operations Freedom and Noble Eagle and multiple tours in Washington D.C. Most recently, he served as the NAVSEA Program Manager for Expeditionary Missions (PMS-408).



Dawson retired with almost 30 years of active duty service during the July 28, 2017 ceremony.



“It has been an honor to work with women and men at NSWC PCD. I want to thank each of them for their devotion to our sailors and marines. I also want to thank Bay County for your outstanding support,” said Dawson.



An echelon four command within NAVSEA, NSWC PCD’s mission it to conduct research, development, test and evaluation, in-service support of mine warfare systems, mines, naval special warfare systems, diving and life support systems, amphibious, expeditionary maneuver warfare systems, and other systems that operate primarily in coastal (littoral) regions and to execute other responsibilities as assigned by COMNSWC.



For more information, contact NSWC PCD Public Affairs at (850) 230-7400 or NSWCPCD_PAO.fct@navy.mil



- NSWC Panama City Division –

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2017 Date Posted: 07.28.2017 14:29 Story ID: 242981 Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peters Relieves Dawson during Change of Command, Dawson Retires, by Jacqui Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.