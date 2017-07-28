Shock to the system

“So tell me your name and where you’re from,” says Senior Airman Trent Jones, 18th Security Forces Squadron trainer, to a defender preparing for the jolt from 50,000 volts of electricity during the Taser and oleroresin capsicum (OC) spray training held July 20, 2017.



As the defender starts to answer, Jones pulled the trigger on the Taser, and the defender is helped to the floor by fellow Airmen. Every inch of the man’s body is paralyzed from the shock and he is unable to move. Once the Taser has stopped sending electricity through his body, he is able to stand again and verbally explains the pain.



“Before your stint in Security Forces is over, you are going to get OC sprayed,” said Jones. “You’re going to get that exposure because you carry it, and you need to be ready to react if you are in that line of fire.”



The training prepared defenders on the use of two non-lethal combatives they rely on to keep Team Kadena safe. A total of seven defenders completed the Taser portion, and another seven defenders completed the OC spray training portion of the day, which entailed running through an obstacle course while overcoming the effects of the spray, similar in nature to pepper spray, on their vision.



In the past six months Jones has sprayed and tased more than 350 students.



In order to carry a Taser and OC spray while on duty, every defender must attend and pass the course.



“We can’t just let anyone arm up and use Taser or OC spray,” said Jones. “We’re never going to just throw somebody right into the fire. We’ll give them the slides, show them how to work it, and give them videos for training.”



The first part of the training involved a PowerPoint slideshow and instruction, practical training without the cartridges, target training with cartridges, and finally a ‘ride the lightning’ portion where defenders experienced Taser shocks firsthand.



Once the Taser portion was complete, the defenders moved outside for the OC spray portion. The students were sprayed in the face with the OC and while experiencing the effects of the spray, the defenders competed in an obstacle course to show they can still do their job even in the event that their spray has been used against them.



“It’s been over an hour, and I can still barely open my eyes,” said Airman 1st Class Vanessa Nava, 18th SFS defender. “Initially, I didn’t feel anything until I took that first blink. That’s the most painful feeling. It just felt hot and burning.”



Each defender has two minutes or less to complete the obstacle course in order to pass. On this day, every defender completed both tasks and were certified. The training conducted here is another way members of the 18th Security Forces Squadron prepare to keep Team Kadena safe and secure, both on and off base.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2017 Date Posted: 07.27.2017 Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP