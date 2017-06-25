IWTC Monterey Students Perform in SAPR Event

Courtesy Photo | 170725-N-XX082-001 MONTEREY, Calif. (June 25, 2017) Students at Information Warfare...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170725-N-XX082-001 MONTEREY, Calif. (June 25, 2017) Students at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey perform a skit during a combined Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) event at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class David Lee/Released) see less | View Image Page

Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey participated in a joint event for the Navy’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) programs, Jul 25.



The event, titled “Can I Kiss You,” was part of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center's (DLIFLC) quarterly sexual assault prevention training. Guest speaker Mike Domitrz led the training, encouraging participants to have candid conversations about consent, bystander intervention, and supporting sexual assault survivors. Part of the training included skits performed by DLIFLC students, including Sailors from IWTC Monterey.



“The training made it more apparent that we have to remind ourselves to take greater social responsibility, and that society will only benefit and change when each person takes personal responsibility towards noticing and intervening in potentially dangerous situations,” said Seaman Holly Smithson.



“Can I Kiss You” is presented by the Date Safe Project, an organization dedicated to teaching safer understandings of relationships and intimacy as well as supporting sexual assault survivors.



"This was by far the best SAPR/SHARP training I have attended during my career,” said Yeoman 1st Class Thomas Beasley. “It was interactive, fun and informative. Learning to ask your partner before doing something was a great piece of information that I know many service members will benefit from."



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



