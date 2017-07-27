August proclaimed Antiterrorism Awareness Month at Fort McCoy

U.S. Army senior leaders have proclaimed August as Antiterrorism (AT) Awareness Month. The intent is to instill and sustain communitywide heightened awareness and vigilance to protect all Army critical resources and personnel from acts of terrorism.



Fort McCoy will conduct antiterrorism training, education, and awareness throughout the month of August. During this month, installation facilities and forces will focus their efforts to heighten awareness and vigilance to prevent and protect the community from acts of terrorism.



By integrating antiterrorism doctrinal principles with constant antiterrorism awareness, the Army ensures the safety and security of its people (Soldiers, DA civilians and contractors, and Family members) while ensuring mission success. As such, antiterrorism training, education, and awareness support the entire Army community and are a critical part of overall protection.



Fort McCoy will ensure completion of required annual Antiterrorism Level 1 Awareness Training, which is offered online at https://jkodirect.jten.mil/Atlas2/faces/page/login/Login.seam.



Alternatively to online training, classes will be offered 10-11 a.m. Aug. 3 and 23 at building 211.



Completion of either the computer-based or face-to-face training will meet the annual training requirement.



In order to leverage every member of the Army community as a sensor to help identify and prevent potential terrorist acts, Fort McCoy has initiated the iWATCH program. This program aims to equip all members of the Army community with the knowledge of what constitutes suspicious activity.



During August, look for antiterrorism displays on post, pick up posters and handouts, and ask questions. Antiterrorism-related videos will be available on the Fort McCoy corporate network and played on Command Channel TV 6.



A report of a suspicious observation can lead to action that may stop a terrorist attack. Indicators to watch for include, but are not limited to, the following:



• people drawing or measuring important buildings.



• strangers asking questions about security procedures.



• briefcases, suitcases, backpacks, or packages left behind.



• vehicles left in "no parking" zones in front of important buildings.



• intruders in secure areas where they do not belong.



• chemical smells or fumes that seem unusual for the location.



• people purchasing bomb- or weapon-making materials.



• people asking questions about sensitive information, such as building blueprints, security plans, or VIP travel.



Everyone in the Fort McCoy community can help keep the installation safe by reporting suspicious activities on Fort McCoy to the Police Department by calling 608-388-2000 or to the local police if off post. All emergency situations should be reported to the nearest emergency number.



Military personnel residing in military Family housing on South Post should report suspicious activities to the Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department at 608-388-2000.



For more information about Antiterrorism Awareness Month, antiterrorism-awareness training, reporting suspicious activity, U.S. Army iWatch, or other antiterrorism-related issues, call the Installation Antiterrorism Office at 608-388-4719/4504.



(Article prepared by Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.)

