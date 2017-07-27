Exchange Shoppers Make a Difference – $225 Million in Quality-of-Life support

DALLAS –

“Roughly two-thirds of Exchange earnings support the Services’ Quality-of-Life programs,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Using your exchange benefit is the only way to guarantee your shopping supports on-installation programs. When service members shop or dine at the Exchange, they are investing in their own communities.”



The remaining one-third of Exchange earnings fund building new stores and updating existing ones to improve the shopping experience. In 2016, the Exchange invested $223 million in new, revamped and expanded facilities and improvements to ShopMyExchange.com.



“In 2016, the Exchange expanded its online assortment by about 32,000 items, extending product selection as well as available sizes in clothing and shoes,” Reyes said. “Shopping the Exchange helps maintain the virtuous circle that is the service members’ and their families’ Exchange benefit.”



Exchange support to the military goes beyond Soldiers and Airmen. Because the Exchange serves Marines and Sailors at select brick and mortar stores and online, funds are returned to their Quality-of-Life programs as well.



The Exchange’s FY 2016 dividend of $225 million was distributed as follows:



Army: $128M

Air Force: $76M

Marines: $16M

Navy: $5M

Total: $225M



The Exchange’s mission of providing quality goods and services at competitively low prices while generating earnings to support Quality-of-Life programs means that the Exchange benefit is more than finding a good price on merchandise. It enhances the lives of service members and their families right where they live, work and play.

