NNOA Hosts 45th Professional Development and Training Symposium

National Naval Officers Association President, retired Navy Cmdr. Denise J. McCallaCreary, delivers the welcome address during the 2017 NNOA Professional Development and Training Symposium at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center on Point Loma Naval Base in San Diego, July 26. Founded in 1972, NNOA works to enhance Sea Service operational readiness by supporting recruitment, professional development, and retention of a diverse officer corps that reflects the demographics of our Nation.

The president of the National Naval Officers Association kicked off the 2017 NNOA Professional Development and Training Symposium at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center on Point Loma Naval Base in San Diego, July 26-27, calling on attendees to take advantage of the knowledge of distinguished guests.



The two-day symposium features senior military leaders from our Sea Services, networking events, and one-on-one mentoring with junior military officers. This year's symposium theme is "Developing Leaders through Education, Experience and Personal Development."



“Thank you to the best and the brightest speakers took time out of their busy schedules to spend a few hours with our membership,” said NNOA President, retired Navy Cmdr. Denise J. McCallaCreary. “They are committed to helping our members chart successful careers, just as NNOA works to recruit, promote, and retain a diverse officer corps in the sea services.”



Navy Rear Adm. James McNeal, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Global Logistics Support, and Coast Guard Rear Adm. Pat DeQuattro, Deputy Commander, Pacific Area, provided welcome remarks. In addition, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey, Deputy Commandant Plans, Policies, and Operations, provided a call to action for attendees during the opening address.



“Make a difference in somebody’s life. All you have to do is touch one. It only Touch one and you change somebody,” said Bailey, who was born in St. Augustine, Florida and graduated from Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. “I used to think I could change the Marine Corps. Then I realized I can’t change the Marine Corps, but I can change my area. Change your area. Make sure it is fair and equitable and that you’re supporting a cause that makes the nation better.



The Symposium ends with an awards banquet honoring exemplary efforts and careers of those who serve NNOA.



For more information about NNOA, visit www.nnoa.org.