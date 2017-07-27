(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Summer fun, Air Force safe

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2017

    Story by Airman Rhett Isbell 

    19th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Kayaking the Buffalo River, fishing at Lake Ouachita and hiking Pinnacle Mountain are all activities that give a sense that summer has arrived in Arkansas.
    The critical days of summer — May 27 to Sept. 4 — are characterized by people taking part in an increased amount of high-risk activities. As the temperatures rise, a heightened level of awareness is necessary to stay safe.
    The lack of familiarity or experience with an Arkansas summer can lead to heat-related injuries.
    Putting some forethought into the day’s activities and having a little preventative knowledge can go a long way toward avoiding these common dangers:
    1. Dehydration: Drink water the day before and during physical activity or if heat is going to become a factor.
    2. Sunburns: These can be avoided by wearing sunscreen with a broad spectrum of protection and minimizing direct exposure to the sun.
    3. Swimming dangers- Inexperienced swimmers should wear properly fitted life vests.
    4. PT injuries: These can be avoided by conditioning the body for the hotter weather, hydrating properly and stretching.
    5. Proper protective equipment: Wearing PPE such as earplugs, gloves and safety goggles helps easily avoid injuries or damage to the body.
    6. Alcohol consumption: Limit alcohol consumption and plan ahead. This can go a long way towards helping further an Airman’s career.
    7. Home projects: Read the owner’s manual for power tools and construction equipment, as well visit the skill center on base for some helpful tips.
    8. Travel safety: Poor planning, not wearing seatbelts and a lack of sleep are some of the most common causes of vehicular injuries.
    9. Avoiding injury: Sticking to following proper safety procedures is an easy way to avoid injury.
    10. Knowing the limits: Strains can be avoided by carefully conditioning the body over a period of time as well as being mindful of any signs stress.

    This work, Summer fun, Air Force safe, by Amn Rhett Isbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

