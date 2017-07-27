Upon landing, the teams were required to prioritize several situations in need attention. From removing an enemy explosive vest, disarming simulated explosives to coordinating and executing a medical evacuation, each setting was designed to replicate any of the numerous challenges EOD Airmen might face in a real-world, deployed environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2017 Date Posted: 07.27.2017 09:34 Story ID: 242753 Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Fly Away Mission, by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.