Upon landing, the teams were required to prioritize several situations in need attention. From removing an enemy explosive vest, disarming simulated explosives to coordinating and executing a medical evacuation, each setting was designed to replicate any of the numerous challenges EOD Airmen might face in a real-world, deployed environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2017 09:34
|Story ID:
|242753
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Fly Away Mission, by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
