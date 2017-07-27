USS Green Bay Visits Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia - Sailors and Marines assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) pulled into Brisbane, Australia for a routine port visit, July 27.



The visit to Brisbane comes upon completion of exercise Talisman Saber 2017. Talisman Saber is a biennial combined Australian and United States training exercise, designed to train Australian and U.S. military forces in planning and conducting operations to improve combat readiness and interoperability.



The port visit will be a short break from the ship’s operations and will give Sailors and Marines a time to relax.



"There is no better way to celebrate the successful conclusion of Talisman Saber than with a phenomenal port visit to Brisbane," said Capt. Nate Moyer, commanding officer of Green Bay. “Speaking from experience, I can say with all certainty that the crew is in for a truly magical experience. All Sailors and Marines aboard are excited and prepared to enjoy some ‘R and R’ and there is no finer port than Brisbane to do just that. We are very thankful to the citizens of Brisbane for hosting our visit.”



After the port visit in Brisbane, Green Bay will be conducting amphibious integration training (AIT) and certification exercise (CERTEX) with the 31st MEU.



The purpose of AIT and CERTEX is to provide a comprehensive, complex training environment that combines the Navy and Marine Corps maritime and sea-to-shore capabilities.



Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group and forward deployed out of Sasebo, Japan, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency.

