    Faces of Beale: Master Sgt. Antwionett Wheeler

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    “When I initially came in the Air Force I was security forces with the intent of retraining into a medical career field. When the opportunity came up I chose to go into physical therapy. It was the best decision; I love physical therapy. My favorite part of the job is when we help someone who comes in with an injury. I especially enjoy working with post op patients and seeing their progression from not being able to do much to preforming great on their PT test. I have been in the Air Force for 20 years and I don’t plan on retiring for a little while, but after I do I hope to help rehabilitate patients who are still in the hospital.”

    Master Sgt. Antwionett Wheeler, 9th Medical Group specialty care flight chief

    Hometown: Tampa, Florida

