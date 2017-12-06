(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Airlift takes fight to tiniest foes

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin | 1st LT Ebony Sanders, 172nd Medical Squadron Mississippi Air National Guard Nurse,

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The 19th Medical Operations Squadron Immunization Clinic ensures Team Little Rock is ready for any task – home or abroad – by providing the correct vaccines to service members ensuring they can complete the mission.

    Even though many people are vaccinated during their childhood, adults are still encouraged to receive immunizations and it is a U.S. Air Force requirement when traveling overseas.

    “It’s a requirement to protect service member from dangerous diseases that could potentially be fatal or cause permanent disability,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Duckett, 19th Medical Operations Squadron Immunizations NCOIC. "Some diseases are common in other countries but not in the United States so it is important to make sure you are up to date on the recommended vaccines against them.”

    Staying up-to-date on vaccinations helps prevent the spread of disease.

    “Members should receive mandatory country-specific vaccines prior to deploying or traveling overseas in order to be medically cleared,” Duckett said. “If not, they run the risk of being non-deployable which could delay the mission. Any vaccines that are due will be highlighted Yellow (Due) or Red (Overdue) in their Immunization status.”

    An estimated 1,000 people received vaccinations in May 2017 at Little Rock AFB. That number will continue to rise if deployments increase and as Permanent Change of Station season ramp up.

    To check your immunizations status, log onto the Air Force Portal and navigate to the Individual Medical Readiness/AFMS link to access your records.

    For more information, call the Immunization Clinic at (501) 987-7312.

