Coffey becomes new deputy district engineer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 26, 2017) – The commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently announced that Patty Coffey, acting deputy district engineer, will permanently fill the position, the highest civilian leader in the organization.



Coffey began her career with the Nashville District in 1981 as a summer hire, and replaces her predecessor, Mike Wilson, who retired March 31, culminating 42 years of federal service.



“She brings an extensive background working both in the field and at the district office,” said Lt. Col. Cullen A. Jones, Nashville District commander. “Patty’s assignments in Planning, Programs and Project Management, Operations Division, the Executive Office, and Engineering have provided her with an excellent understanding of how we work – our planning, engineering, construction, operations and maintenance practices.”



Jones said Coffey is a warm and caring leader who sets high standards and takes care of people, exceptional traits for a senior leader who will assist in leading a great district to even more successes.



As the Nashville District’s senior civilian, Coffey will also serve as a regional leader on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division’s Regional Management Board and Command Council. Her responsibilities include communicating with key stakeholders to build relationships.



Coffey said she is sincerely honored to be selected to serve in this position, and feels fortunate that she has had the opportunity to work across so many different business lines with people throughout the Corps who are committed to public service.



“It has kept work fresh and exciting,” Coffey said. “I’ve been so fortunate to have many wonderful jobs and at times even better assignments, such as the American Bald Eagle Restoration.”



Prior to assuming the position, Coffey served as deputy chief of the Operations Division, assisting in the management of operations and maintenance activities of 10 multi-purpose projects throughout the Cumberland River Basin, and navigation and regulatory matters in the Tennessee River Basin.



In her fourth decade working in the district, Coffey has served stints as deputy commander, resource manager at Center Hill Lake, Environmental Section chief, Plan Formulation chief, regional technical specialist for Planning, Planning chief, Operations chief, and chief of Programs and Project Delivery Branch.



Coffey said she looks forward to assisting the commander with regional site visits and introducing him to key stakeholders. She also wants to make sure the commander’s intent is clearly understood and communicated to the organization.



“I want the district to continue building a great relationship with the Department of Energy and continue providing excellent customer service,” Coffey said.



She also said that work acceptance and prioritization are the first two processes that she intends to focus on to reap benefits for the Nashville District.



“It will help us with resource leveling, building better schedules, establishing priorities, and building strong relationships across division lines,” Coffey said. “It’s also important to make sure structures and staffing are suited to handle foreseeable workloads.”



She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife and fisheries science from the University of Tennessee in 1984 and Master of Science degree in biology from Tennessee Technological University in 1998. She also holds a mini-MBA at Belmont University and received her Certified Project Management Professional in 2008.



