Cherry Point EOD Marines conduct IED training

Photo By Pfc. Ethan Pumphret | An equipment trailer full of tools is open to be used in support of explosive ordnance disposal technicians during training on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., July 21, 2017. This trailer is where EOD technicians control the EOD robots as well as repair equipment; including their bomb-resistant suits. The Marines that participated in the training are assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 and MWSS-274, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing; and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Cherry Point. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skyler Pumphret/ Released)

On a hot North Carolina day, an explosive ordnance disposal technician slips into a 70 pound bomb suit for a training exercise. The Marine knows that such discomforts are necessary to prepare him for scenarios where the lives of his fellow Marines are at stake.

EOD technicians assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing; and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, conducted improvised explosive device response call rehearsals at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 21, 2017.

“This specific training helps enhance their abilities as EOD technicians, enhance tool proficiency, decision making abilities, and helps us to work as a cohesive team,” said Sgt. Nelson Yan, an EOD technician assigned to MWSS-271.

These units are specifically training to respond to bomb threats made at MCAS Cherry Point and the surrounding counties. EOD technicians conduct this type of training exercise by conducting scenario-based rehearsal drills to improve proficient.

“We’re evaluated like, ‘can you safely do this?’” said Staff Sgt. Justin Hamelink, a team leader assigned to MWSS-271. “Can you safely follow our guidelines as an EOD technician within our community to render the device safe or safely reduce the hazard?”

While EOD Marines conduct smaller scale training events within their own units, this larger simulation is typically conducted once every three months to give Marines the most realistic training environment possible. Conducting this type of training introduces variables commonly experienced at a bomb site. According to Hamelink, conducting training while wearing full bomb suits prepares Marines by exposing them to performing their jobs wearing the suit and experiencing the discomfort it adds to an already tense situation.

Each unit created a scenario involving IED based on real devices. Then, each unit takes turns conducting rehearsals on the other’s scenarios and evaluating one another.

“Just like anything you practice, you need to do it a thousand times to really engrain it,” said Hamelink.

The Marines work to perfect their craft so that when it is time to mitigate a real threat, they have experience working together to effectively neutralize the site with minimal damage to personnel or the surrounding area.

“Our goal as EOD technicians is rule number one: preserve life. Rule number two: preserve property,” said Hamelink.