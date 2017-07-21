III MEF career planners hold FTAP brief

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Career planners with III Marine Expeditionary Force held a first term alignment plan brief for Marines with upcoming end of active service dates, providing information on reenlistment incentives and benefits at the base chapel aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 21, 2017.

This brief was the last stop visiting all III MEF units, where career planners explained opportunities that weren’t well known for Marines who want to or are thinking about reenlisting. Representatives from some of the low personnel count military occupational specialty fields were in attendance as well to answer further questions.

Cpl. Larry Tucker III, an unmanned aerial vehicle maintainer with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, attended the brief to gain information on reenlistment benefits for himself and his Marines.

“I already knew a lot about reenlistment and what I wanted to, but I still gained new knowledge about the different jobs out there if I wanted to change fields,” he said. “I want to try and stay in my MOS as I continue my enlistment, but I also want to be a drill instructor as my special duty assignment.”

Tucker said he will teach his Marines what he learned from the brief so that they could be informed on current reenlistment opportunities.

“Details from the brief that stood out to me were the bonuses for reenlistment, plus the other incentives for a change of MOS,” he said. “During the brief the career planners talked about how there are many jobs that are low in personnel and have large extra bonuses for switching over.”

Staff Sgt. Julio Torres, the staff noncommissioned officer in charge (SNCOIC) career planner with 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marines Division, assisted in answering questions from Marines interested in the new incentives.

“I hope the Marines processed the opportunities that Headquarters, Marine Corps has implemented with the new new incentive programs and opportunities,” he said “There have been a lot of change of hearts that didn’t want to submit for reenlistment, but are now putting in their paperwork to reenlist.”

Torres stated spaces are limited for the opportunities and the incentive packages.

“As far as lateral move options, those are limited; however the increase of bonuses is an attractive opportunity for those that want to apply for them,” he said. “A preferred duty station is a popular addition and on top that there is a bonus for submitting early.”

Torres said the most asked questions are about submission timelines and for fiscal year 2018 Marines, Sept. 30, 2017 is the last day for early submission to get the kicker bonus. He also stated that overall in the whole Marine Corps there are 25,000 submissions, but only 5,000 will be retained for this year.

“The chances of being approved go up with your tier level which includes annual training, combat fitness test, physical fitness test, annual rifle training, proficiency and conduct marks, and recommendation from the commander, ” he said. “So in hindsight, to be competitive you must strive to be better than the rest of your peers and stand out among them.”

Master Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Zunida, the SNCOIC career planner with III MEF, led the group throughout the Pacific installations.

“We had a III MEF retention stand-up, which is where we are reengaging the entire population of first term personnel who could be eligible for reenlistment across III MEF, consisting of 4,500 Marines,” he said. “We are pushing onto these Marines the importance of the submission timelines for this year.”

Zunida said this year is especially important because for this year’s annual visit from the Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments branch whom are the monitor’s in charge of selecting who is eligible will be approving tiers one and two on the spot.

“We want to make sure our Marines that want to reenlist can come out next month on the 21st and 22nd prepared,” he said. “The sooner they get their packages in, the higher chance of them getting their preferred duty stations and bonuses.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2017 Date Posted: 07.26.2017 16:20 Story ID: 242644 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF career planners hold FTAP brief, by Cpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.