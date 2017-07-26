(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tuskegee Airman trail blazes through history

    Tuskegee Airman lives through history

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie | U.S. Air Force (Retired) Chief Master Sgt. James Cotten, poses for a photo after an...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese 

    633rd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    In the early 20th century the military was a different experience for some.

    Among those members was U.S. Air Force retired Chief Master Sgt. James Cotten, a Tuskegee Airman, who was drafted at the age of 18 in 1945.

    “I learned about respect,” said Cotten. “Regardless of what color you are, whether you’re male or female, what got me through was my respect and understanding of people.”

    Formed in 1941, Tuskegee Airmen was the name given to a group of U.S. Army Air Corps service members during and after World War II that were primarily assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group. The Tuskegee were comprised African-American Airmen who accomplished pilot, maintenance, air field management and many other duties.

    “We were really doing something in the interest of the nation,” said Cotten. “We were considered to be elite personnel. We were taught every day that this was another day to excel.”

    Being a part of the Tuskegee Airmen was a great opportunity for Cotten, however being a part of an elite unit that represented his heritage as an African-American also created pressure for him.

    “I accepted that pressure and I wanted that,” he said. “I tried to carry myself in a manner where I would be respected. I always kept my shoes shined, my uniform well pressed and presented an appearance that I felt the American people would like to see.”

    While Cotten, an air operations specialist, was stationed at Lockbourne Army Air Field, the U.S. military went through a lot of changes. In 1947 the U.S. Air Force became its own military branch and in 1948 the U.S. Military became desegregated; after which Cotton became the first African-American to be assigned to Langley Air Force Base.

    “I felt very proud,” said Cotten. “I was treated with dignity and respect, and I treated my counterparts the same.”

    From 1950 to 1966, Cotten was assigned too many other military installations until he retired as a chief master sergeant at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey.

    Even after serving 21 years in the U.S. Armed Forces, Cotten continued to work as a civilian with the Department of Defense for another 45 years while still living in New Jersey.

    “If I was in another organization, I might not have been able to climb the ladder like I was able to,” said Cotten of the U.S. Air Force. “It’s because I listened, I became educated and I feel as though as a result of that I had some really good moments in the military.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2017
    Date Posted: 07.26.2017 13:46
    Story ID: 242638
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuskegee Airman trail blazes through history, by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Langley
    Smithsonian
    Norfolk
    Air Force
    USAF
    JBLE
    Joint Base Langley

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT