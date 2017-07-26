FSS Summer Slam unites Team Schriever

Ninety degree weather did not stop Team Schriever and their families from attending the annual Summer Slam base picnic at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, July 21.



The 50th Force Support Squadron hosted the event with the support of 145 volunteers, and according to Jennifer Stark, 50 FSS marketing director, there were an estimated 3,000 people who attended up until the event’s conclusion later in the afternoon.



Attendees participated in games, activities and raffles; with events like the Schriever Fire Department’s competition, the “fire muster,” entertaining attendees while encouraging team building.



The muster had participants competing in a variety of different fire department-related-relays, including hauling hoses, filling buckets and dragging mannequins. A group of four 50 FSS members further represented the squadron by winning the competition with the fastest completion time.



Other forms of entertainment included the U.S. Air Force Academy band, Wild Blue Country, who performed on stage while Airmen and their families enjoyed lunch while in the shade of a tent.



Popular attractions for the children in attendance were the camel, elephant and pony rides, as well as the bounce-houses available within the fitness center.



Stark was satisfied with the number of attendees for the event, emphasizing how amazing it was, and how everyone seemed to be having a good time.



“All I know is we are so grateful because Col. Grant made this an alternate duty location,” Stark said. “This has obviously allowed our service members and our DoD (Department of Defense) employees to be able to come here, which really helps with the amazing turnout.”



Although the event coordinators were expecting over one thousand attendees, Stark was surprised at the amount of people who came out and celebrated.



Volunteers who attended the event last year were impressed by the turnout as well.



“I think it’s a bit better,” said Mark Crane, Schriever firefighter. “It’s definitely a lot hotter, but overall a bit better.”



Crane added his favorite part about an event like the base picnic is the community relations aspect.



“Even though they (Schriever members) work here, they can finally kind of relax and enjoy each other within the work space,” he said.



Col. Jennifer Grant, 50th Space Wing commander, made a point of praising the outcome of the picnic, both the amount of entertainment and the number of patrons.



“It’s wonderful to see so many people out here, both volunteering and out here enjoying it,” Grant said.



Grant added how despite having attended base picnics in the past, nothing has compared to this year’s Summer Slam.



“I haven’t attended an event like this, at least nothing this extensive,” Grant said. “This is really just an awesome base event, and we could not have done this without the support of our awesome sponsors and the many, selfless volunteers across Team Schriever.”

